Agrify Corp (AGFY) CEO & Chairman of the Board Raymond Nobu Chang Sold $750,092 of Shares

CEO & Chairman of the Board of Agrify Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond Nobu Chang (insider trades) sold 24,425 shares of AGFY on 08/25/2021 at an average price of $30.71 a share. The total sale was $750,092.
