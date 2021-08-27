PR Newswire

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference to be held virtually on Friday, September 10, 2021. The webcasted fireside chat discussion is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m. Eastern. Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, and Kevin Baird, chief operating officer, will provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook and the Company's strategy.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of the website at www.investors.tenneco.com . A replay of the webcast will be available through October 10, 2021.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Investors and others should note that Tenneco routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor section, www.investors.tenneco.com, a channel of distribution.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenneco-to-webcast-remarks-at-the-2021-rbc-capital-markets-global-industrials-conference-301364364.html

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.