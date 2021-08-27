Kroll Bond Rating Agency Affirms First Bank Investment Grade Rating

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced that the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has affirmed the Bank’s credit ratings and stable outlook.



The Bank’s favorable ratings and a stable outlook were maintained with a Deposit rating of BBB+, Senior Unsecured Debt rating of BBB+, Subordinated Debt rating of BBB, Short-Term Deposit rating of K2 and a Short-Term Debt rating of K2. KBRA’s report and additional details on their rating scale can be found at their website at www.krollbondratings.com. According to KBRA’s report, “First Bank’s ratings are supported by its seasoned management team that has been successfully executing the Bank’s strategic objectives in recent years, including the utilization of M&A and organic growth to build scale within footprint, as well as enhancing the core deposit franchise, both of which have tremendously improved FRBA’s earnings capacity. Through balance sheet growth and positive operating leverage, as well as cost-savings from acquisitions and branch rationalization, the Bank has been able to meaningfully reduce operating expenses relative to average assets in recent years.

“Moreover, the hiring of a Chief Deposit Officer, and focus on growing core deposits, notably commercial accounts, has facilitated FRBA’s improved deposit composition over the years, with time deposits decreasing from a peak of 47% of total deposits at YE17 to just 23% as of 2Q21. Meanwhile, noninterest-bearing accounts have grown from 17% to 26% during this same period. As such, the Bank’s cost of deposits has declined considerably (30 bps for 2Q21) and currently track closer in line with local peers, which has allowed for substantial NIM expansion in recent periods. Lastly, through the expansion of a few business lines, loan swaps and SBA lending, FRBA has also bolstered its fee income levels as well. Altogether, given these improvements across the board, First Bank currently reflects strong profitability, with ROA of 1.55% through 1H21, though more impressively a PPNR ROA of 1.95% for the same period vs. 1.43% pre-pandemic (2019).”

First Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick L. Ryan stated, “KBRA’s credit ratings review of First Bank has once again confirmed the strength of our balance sheet, disciplined approach to underwriting and effective business model and growth strategy. Their analysis cites our consistent strong credit quality metrics, with a low level of non-performing assets and nominal charge-offs, solid organic loan and deposit growth as well as a history of effective integration of acquisitions which has resulted in meaningful cost-savings. We believe that KBRA’s expectation that our bottom-line results will remain favorable in the near-term provides additional validation of our approach to building franchise value for our shareholders.”

About Kroll Bond Rating Agency

KBRA was established in 2010 in an effort to restore trust in credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate and transparent ratings. KBRA is registered with the SEC as a NRSRO and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commission as a Credit Rating Provider. KBRA is a full-service rating agency whose mission is to set a standard of excellence and integrity.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

