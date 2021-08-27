Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys WealthNavi, Domino's Pizza Group PLC, Real Matters Inc, Sells PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk, Kusuri No Aoki Holdings, Douzone Bizon Co

- New Purchases: DOM, REAL, PPGN,
- Added Positions: 7342, CWB, TQM, 4475, 4478, 3962, 6095, 7780,
- Reduced Positions: LSPD, AZA, NWL, BME, LALPATHLAB, 540005, ABC, DSG, CAE, ECM, DPLM, FEVR, DMP, 540611, DIA, EVD, GOOS, MELE, PAT, 4483, 7649, REY, 058470, HLMA, 6409, HWDN, 030190, 2317, 3064, SCT, 540716, 00345, DAVA, 6415, RMV, 2371, AJB, RBREW, CYBR, IMCD, 532777, AVON, 3769, GLOB, TNE, 6532, OMAB, ROR, 523395, 2175, 3923, FUTR, HYQ, 2127, 2412, 2201, BRG, 509480, 9627, 4552, 9962, 5904, RADL3, Q, KXS, CLS, RA, 4107,
- Sold Out: BTPS, 3549, 012510, NEM, 4290, 9928, 2492,
- Silergy Corp (6415) - 201,249 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
- Canadian Western Bank (CWB) - 967,478 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.14%
- Electrocomponents PLC (ECM) - 1,882,616 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Voltronic Power Technology Corp (6409) - 548,485 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%
- Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (LALPATHLAB) - 596,190 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.138000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,364,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Real Matters Inc (REAL)
Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Real Matters Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 687,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PolyPeptide Group AG (PPGN)
Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in PolyPeptide Group AG. The purchase prices were between $62.5 and $87, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 71,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WealthNavi Inc. (7342)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in WealthNavi Inc. by 859.37%. The purchase prices were between $3290 and $4610, with an estimated average price of $4059.92. The stock is now traded at around $3820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 418,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Western Bank (CWB)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Canadian Western Bank by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 967,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TQM Corp PCL (TQM)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in TQM Corp PCL by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $112.5 and $128.5, with an estimated average price of $119.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,984,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hennge KK (4475)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Hennge KK by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $3805 and $9460, with an estimated average price of $6241.82. The stock is now traded at around $3950.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 228,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Freee KK (4478)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Freee KK by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $7110 and $10210, with an estimated average price of $8916.21. The stock is now traded at around $8290.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CHANGE Inc (3962)
Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in CHANGE Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $2738 and $3830, with an estimated average price of $3227.47. The stock is now traded at around $2329.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 304,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk (BTPS)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk. The sale prices were between $2650 and $3510, with an estimated average price of $3061.09.Sold Out: Kusuri No Aoki Holdings (3549)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kusuri No Aoki Holdings. The sale prices were between $7520 and $8650, with an estimated average price of $8062.12.Sold Out: Douzone Bizon Co Ltd (012510)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $78900 and $98200, with an estimated average price of $85107.8.Sold Out: Nemetschek SE (NEM)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Nemetschek SE. The sale prices were between $54.4 and $65.44, with an estimated average price of $59.47.Sold Out: Prestige International Inc (4290)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Prestige International Inc. The sale prices were between $674 and $846, with an estimated average price of $736.47.Sold Out: Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd (9928)
Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1552 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1762.12.Reduced: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 39.71%. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $86.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 143,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Netwealth Group Ltd (NWL)
Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Netwealth Group Ltd by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,048,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Avanza Bank Holding AB (AZA)
Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Avanza Bank Holding AB by 35.54%. The sale prices were between $255.9 and $325.4, with an estimated average price of $283.6. The stock is now traded at around $317.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 315,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: B&M European Value Retail SA (BME)
Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in B&M European Value Retail SA by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $5.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,972,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.
