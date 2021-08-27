Wasatch International Growth Fund Buys WealthNavi, Domino's Pizza Group PLC, Real Matters Inc, Sells PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk, Kusuri No Aoki Holdings, Douzone Bizon Co

New Purchases: DOM, REAL, PPGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WealthNavi, Domino's Pizza Group PLC, Real Matters Inc, PolyPeptide Group AG, Canadian Western Bank, sells PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk, Kusuri No Aoki Holdings, Douzone Bizon Co, Nemetschek SE, Prestige International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wasatch International Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Wasatch International Growth Fund owns 82 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silergy Corp (6415) - 201,249 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Canadian Western Bank (CWB) - 967,478 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.14% Electrocomponents PLC (ECM) - 1,882,616 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Voltronic Power Technology Corp (6409) - 548,485 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd (LALPATHLAB) - 596,190 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.47 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.138000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,364,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in Real Matters Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 687,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund initiated holding in PolyPeptide Group AG. The purchase prices were between $62.5 and $87, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 71,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in WealthNavi Inc. by 859.37%. The purchase prices were between $3290 and $4610, with an estimated average price of $4059.92. The stock is now traded at around $3820.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 418,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Canadian Western Bank by 23.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $34.44. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 967,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in TQM Corp PCL by 47.94%. The purchase prices were between $112.5 and $128.5, with an estimated average price of $119.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,984,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Hennge KK by 103.49%. The purchase prices were between $3805 and $9460, with an estimated average price of $6241.82. The stock is now traded at around $3950.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 228,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in Freee KK by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $7110 and $10210, with an estimated average price of $8916.21. The stock is now traded at around $8290.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 107,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund added to a holding in CHANGE Inc by 61.51%. The purchase prices were between $2738 and $3830, with an estimated average price of $3227.47. The stock is now traded at around $2329.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 304,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in PT Bank BTPN Syariah Tbk. The sale prices were between $2650 and $3510, with an estimated average price of $3061.09.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Kusuri No Aoki Holdings. The sale prices were between $7520 and $8650, with an estimated average price of $8062.12.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $78900 and $98200, with an estimated average price of $85107.8.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Nemetschek SE. The sale prices were between $54.4 and $65.44, with an estimated average price of $59.47.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Prestige International Inc. The sale prices were between $674 and $846, with an estimated average price of $736.47.

Wasatch International Growth Fund sold out a holding in Miroku Jyoho Service Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $1552 and $2077, with an estimated average price of $1762.12.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc by 39.71%. The sale prices were between $67.68 and $106.33, with an estimated average price of $86.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 143,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Netwealth Group Ltd by 33.72%. The sale prices were between $12.65 and $17.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,048,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Avanza Bank Holding AB by 35.54%. The sale prices were between $255.9 and $325.4, with an estimated average price of $283.6. The stock is now traded at around $317.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 315,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wasatch International Growth Fund reduced to a holding in B&M European Value Retail SA by 21.09%. The sale prices were between $5.26 and $5.83, with an estimated average price of $5.57. The stock is now traded at around $5.758000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Wasatch International Growth Fund still held 1,972,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.