Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Cigna Corp, Icon PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells OrthoPediatrics Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Sanofi SA

New Purchases: CI, ICLR, TMO, THC, AZYO, EAR, HOLX, HUM, XRAY, VCYT, SBTX, PRAX, REGN, TFX, SRPT, BAX, PNTG, VRTX, SIBN, CYAD, CANO, PRVB,

RCM, HAE, LH, INSM, FATE, ADAP, SYNH, IVC, OCUL, TRIL, FBRX, MDVL, JNJ, IMUX, MTEM, BLU, RGLS, OMI, SELB, CALT, Reduced Positions: ACRS, BMY, ANTM, IOVA, AVTR, ABC, MREO, BIO, DRIO, XFOR, ABBV, PHAS,

ACRS, BMY, ANTM, IOVA, AVTR, ABC, MREO, BIO, DRIO, XFOR, ABBV, PHAS, Sold Out: KIDS, AHCO, SNY, BDX, CVS, AZN, EHC, MCK, BSX, GDRX, CNC, APTO, SEEL, ANGO, ZTS, AFMD, DVA, GMTX, MRVI, ESPR, NVRO, STRM, TARS,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Icon PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Tenet Healthcare Corp, R1 RCM Inc, sells OrthoPediatrics Corp, AdaptHealth Corp, Sanofi SA, Becton, Dickinson and Co, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endurant Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Endurant Capital Management LP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 62,919 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.13% Cigna Corp (CI) - 71,856 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. New Position Icon PLC (ICLR) - 79,415 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 29,679 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 217,891 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.3%. The holding were 71,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $254.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 79,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $552.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 29,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $75.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 217,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Aziyo Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 873,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eargo Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 193,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in R1 RCM Inc by 407.06%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 548,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 678.81%. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 117,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $302.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 62,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Insmed Inc by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $24.17 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 260,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc by 279.92%. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 51,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP added to a holding in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC by 68.11%. The purchase prices were between $3.86 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.87. The stock is now traded at around $5.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,539,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp. The sale prices were between $48.41 and $67.51, with an estimated average price of $57.2.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The sale prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.36 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.12.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Endurant Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc by 73.79%. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.38%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 119,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 56.78%. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.947100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 101,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 62.45%. The sale prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 11,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 48.38%. The sale prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $23.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 160,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in Avantor Inc by 36.77%. The sale prices were between $28.93 and $35.85, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.403200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 152,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 33.47%. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Endurant Capital Management LP still held 41,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.