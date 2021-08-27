FDCTech Announces the Termination of Genesis Financial Inc. Stock Purchase Agreement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FDCTech Announces the Termination of Genesis Financial Inc. Stock Purchase Agreement

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Irvine, CA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," FDCT), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it had terminated effective immediately the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated June 2, 2021, with the Shareholders of Genesis Financial, Inc., a Wyoming corporation ("Genesis" or "Seller").

The Company could not complete nor qualify the Agreement as Genesis could not comply with several non-exhaustive material provisions, covenants, or conditions. Among other items, it included releasing liens, defaults settlement, payoff letters, discharges of liens, releases of guarantees, and other disclosures required by the Agreement.

Mr. Warwick Kerridge was also relieved of his position as Chairman of the Board of the Company, and that Mr. Eaglstein, the former Chairman of the Board, was appointed interim Chairman of the Board.

"While we are disappointed that the transaction could not close despite working diligently to remedy the outstanding issues, the Company's future outlook looks promising. We will continue to pursue our fintech-driven acquisition strategy in the United States and globally to enhance the value of our shareholders," said FDC Founder, Acting Chairman, and CEO Mitchell M. Eaglstein.

For additional information, visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

FDCTech, Inc.
FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading platform, back-office, liquidity, dealing desk, and prime brokerage solutions to forex market participants seeking access to retail and institutional spot forex markets.

Press Release Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. The Company does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such forward-looking statements or information provided by the third-party. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Company and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or any related damages.

Contact Media Relations
FDCTech, Inc.
[email protected]
www.fdctech.com
+1 877-445-6047
200 Spectrum Drive, Suite 300,
Irvine, CA, 92618

ti?nf=ODMxNjM2OSM0Mzc4NTA2IzUwMDA3MzA4Mw==
FDCTech-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment