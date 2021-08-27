Logo
Oakmark International Fund Buys Danone SA, Naspers, Fresenius SE KGaA, Sells Ashtead Group PLC, Cenovus Energy Inc, The Swatch Group AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oakmark International Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Danone SA, Naspers, Fresenius SE KGaA, Valeo SA, NAVER Corp, sells Ashtead Group PLC, Cenovus Energy Inc, The Swatch Group AG, Bureau Veritas SA, Schroders PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q2, Oakmark International Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $27.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Herro's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+herro/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of David Herro
  1. Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 1,867,114,539 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06%
  2. Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 411,119,779 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  3. Bayer AG (BAYN) - 17,766,382 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  4. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 10,105,679 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  5. Daimler AG (DAI) - 11,645,455 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
New Purchase: Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Fresenius SE & Co KGaA. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,403,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danone SA (BN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Danone SA by 467.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,522,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Naspers Ltd (NPN)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $2915.83 and $3719, with an estimated average price of $3204.05. The stock is now traded at around $2406.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,547,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valeo SA (FR)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Valeo SA by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,818,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NAVER Corp (035420)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in NAVER Corp by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $337500 and $423500, with an estimated average price of $375430. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,026,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $155.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,490,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $159.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,175,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The sale prices were between $43.27 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: Bureau Veritas SA (BVI)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Bureau Veritas SA. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Sold Out: Schroders PLC (SDRC)

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Schroders PLC. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Reduced: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 29.28%. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Oakmark International Fund still held 40,582,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Swatch Group AG (UHR)

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 24.94%. The sale prices were between $271.9 and $332.2, with an estimated average price of $300.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Oakmark International Fund still held 601,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of David Herro. Also check out:

