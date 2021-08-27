Oakmark International Fund Buys Danone SA, Naspers, Fresenius SE KGaA, Sells Ashtead Group PLC, Cenovus Energy Inc, The Swatch Group AG

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danone SA, Naspers, Fresenius SE KGaA, Valeo SA, NAVER Corp, sells Ashtead Group PLC, Cenovus Energy Inc, The Swatch Group AG, Bureau Veritas SA, Schroders PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark International Fund. As of 2021Q2, Oakmark International Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $27.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY) - 1,867,114,539 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.06% Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) - 411,119,779 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Bayer AG (BAYN) - 17,766,382 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) - 10,105,679 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% Daimler AG (DAI) - 11,645,455 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%

Oakmark International Fund initiated holding in Fresenius SE & Co KGaA. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,403,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Danone SA by 467.49%. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $60.53, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $62.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,522,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $2915.83 and $3719, with an estimated average price of $3204.05. The stock is now traded at around $2406.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,547,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Valeo SA by 42.78%. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $27.3. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,818,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in NAVER Corp by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $337500 and $423500, with an estimated average price of $375430. The stock is now traded at around $420000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,026,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 45.73%. The purchase prices were between $203 and $237.8, with an estimated average price of $216.58. The stock is now traded at around $155.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,490,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.67%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $159.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,175,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Ashtead Group PLC. The sale prices were between $43.27 and $54.1, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Bureau Veritas SA. The sale prices were between $24.27 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Oakmark International Fund sold out a holding in Schroders PLC. The sale prices were between $24.9 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 29.28%. The sale prices were between $9.22 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Oakmark International Fund still held 40,582,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark International Fund reduced to a holding in The Swatch Group AG by 24.94%. The sale prices were between $271.9 and $332.2, with an estimated average price of $300.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Oakmark International Fund still held 601,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.