Oakmark Fund Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fiserv Inc, ConocoPhillips, Sells Caterpillar Inc, MGM Resorts International

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Fiserv Inc, ConocoPhillips, eBay Inc, Altria Group Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, MGM Resorts International during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oakmark Fund. As of 2021Q2, Oakmark Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $16.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bill Nygren

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 269,115 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 4,164,000 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 12,773,100 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,611,400 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 6,098,563 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%

Oakmark Fund initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $118.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 92.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,155,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in eBay Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,775,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $558.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 758,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,977,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Oakmark Fund sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.16, with an estimated average price of $41.31.