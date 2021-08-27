SAVA NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that it filed a class action lawsuit charging Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeking to represent purchasers of Cassava Sciences common stock between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Western District of Texas and is captioned Brazeau v. Cassava Sciences, Inc.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney Mary K. Blasy of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 26, 2021.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Cassava Sciences' lead therapeutic product candidate during the Class Period was simufilam, a small molecule drug designed to treat Alzheimer's disease. On February 2, 2021, Cassava Sciences announced results from its interim analysis of an open-label study of simufilam, which purportedly demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues. As the market digested this ostensibly great news, the market price of Cassava Sciences common stock increased and Cassava Sciences immediately cashed in on the stock price inflation, issuing and selling more than four million shares of its common stock at $49 per share on February 12, 2021 through an underwritten follow-on public stock offering and reaping more than $200 million in gross proceeds.

The Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy had been overstated; (ii) the scientific data supporting Cassava Sciences' claims for simulfilam's efficacy were biased; and (iii) as a result, defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about Cassava Sciences' business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 24, 2021, it was disclosed that the FDA had received a so-called Citizen Petition commencing an administrative action to "halt two ongoing trials of the drug [s]imufilam . . . pending a thorough audit by the FDA." As detailed in the Citizen Petition, "[i]nformation available to the petitioner . . . raises grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate and supporting the claims for its efficacy." After summarizing its findings, the Citizen Petition went on to conclude that "the extensive evidence set forth in the enclosed report, which presents grave concerns about the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava [Sciences'] claims for [simulfilam]'s efficacy, provides compelling grounds for pausing the ongoing clinical trials until the FDA can conduct and complete a rigorous audit of Cassava [Sciences'] research." On this news, the price of Cassava Sciences common stock fell approximately 32%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Cassava Sciences common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

