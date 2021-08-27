Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port Buys The Estee Lauder Inc
Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port (Current Portfolio) buys The Estee Lauder Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port. As of 2021Q2, Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of MS Global Franchise Portfolio. Also check out:
1. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MS Global Franchise Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MS Global Franchise Portfolio keeps buying
- New Purchases: EL,
- Added Positions: ABT, BDX, MSFT, PM, RKT, V, SAP, BAX, DHR, PG, TMO, FIS, ICE, RI, KO, HEIA, ROP, MC, BATS, REL, EXPN, ZTS, MCO, NKE, REN, FDS, CPR,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, OR, ADP,
For the details of MS Global Franchise Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ms+global+franchise+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MS Global Franchise Portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,188,768 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 2,928,894 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT) - 2,740,988 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- Visa Inc (V) - 778,268 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
- SAP SE (SAP) - 1,099,711 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Morgan Stanley Institutional Global Franchise Port initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $340.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 102,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.
