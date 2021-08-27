Warren Buffett: How to Protect Your Portfolio From Inflation

Having shepherded Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) through a range of different market and economic environments over the course of five decades, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is an old hand when it comes to the subject of inflation. His advice on dealing with inflation has remained remarkably consistent over the years and may offer anxious investors some degree of comfort.

Wonderful businesses are inflation-proof

Buffett is perhaps the most successful student of the Benjamin Graham school of value investing, so it is hardly surprising his advice for surviving inflation would involve picking the right stocks. Buffett made this point clearly in 2009 during his remarks at Berkshire’s annual meeting, using the example of the Coca-Cola Co. ( KO, Financial) as an illustration:

“If you own the Coca-Cola company, you will get a given portion of people’s labor 20 years from now and 50 years from now for your product and it doesn’t make any difference what’s happened to the price level.”

According to Buffett, owning stock in a great company means you are a co-owner of a “wonderful business” that can thrive whether inflation is high, low or anything in between. In my opinion, this is one of Buffett’s greatest pieces of advice for investors of any generation. It speaks to a core premise of the value investing philosophy, namely that true value stems from a company’s ability to thrive and grow, often without frills or hoopla, in any market conditions.

Index funds are never a bad investment

While buying pieces of great businesses may work for value investors like Buffett, who dedicate considerable time and energy to finding such businesses, not all investors are so inclined. That does not mean they are without alternative recourse, however. In an interview with CNBC in 2017, Buffett contended that index funds can also hold the key to evading the predations of inflation:

“Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund. I think it’s the thing that makes the most sense practically all of the time...The temptation when you see bad headlines in newspapers is to say, well, maybe I should skip a year or something. Just keep buying. American business is going to do fine over time, so you know the investment universe is going to do very well.”

For those investors unable or unwilling to undertake the necessary in-depth analysis and active stock picking activities that are the hallmarks of the value investing process, buying low-cost index funds appears to be a reasonable option on its face. The strategy has proven quite effective over the past couple of decades certainly. However, as any seasoned investor can tell you, past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future performance.

My take

With anxiety about rising inflation having reached something of a fever pitch in recent weeks, I feel Buffett’s advice for weathering its effects deserves fresh attention. This is especially true with regard to his thoughts on owning pieces of great companies.

While Buffett may be right that index funds are a sensible choice “practically all” of the time, there may still be occasions that point to the contrary. With stocks still touching all-time highs despite widespread economic uncertainty, now may be an occasion when “buying the market” is not quite so prudent a choice.

Trade carefully!