Centuri Group Acquires Riggs Distler as Unionized Electric Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Centuri Group Acquires Riggs Distler as Unionized Electric Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

Transformational Acquisition Expands Centuri's Offerings with Unionized Electric Services Platform and Geographic Reach in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2021

PHOENIX, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centuri Group, Inc. ("Centuri"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX), today announced closing of the acquisition of Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. and its affiliates ("Riggs Distler"). Founded in 1909 and based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Riggs Distler has extensive relationships and long-term Master Service Agreements (MSA) with nearly all of the major investor-owned electric utilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions and provides unionized installation and repair services to its utility customers.

Centuri_PNG_Logo.jpg

The addition of Riggs Distler provides Centuri a strong union electric platform enabling new service offerings to combination gas and electric utility customers and expansion of Centuri's geographic reach with virtually no overlap in existing customer base. In addition to turnkey solutions for utility providers, Riggs Distler is the only provider in the region with a full suite of civil, mechanical, electrical, and fabrication capabilities.

Paul M. Daily, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centuri, said, "Riggs Distler is an exceptional company with a seasoned, energetic leadership team and substantial growth opportunities in electric services, renewable energy, and 5G telecom. This is a transformational transaction for Centuri that adds a unionized electric services platform to our current utility infrastructure portfolio, significantly advancing our goal to encompass our customer's growing needs by providing 360 degrees of service."

The additional opportunities in 5G telecom and renewable power generation that Riggs Distler brings further advances both companies' commitments to support clean energy delivery and reduce carbon emissions. As a long-standing member of the communities in which it operates, Riggs Distler's community engagement programs also align with Centuri's guiding principles for sustainability and commitment to giving back.

"Riggs Distler has established itself as the region's premier utility services contractor for more than 110 years. Now with 100+ years of experience to support our 100-year plan, we are excited about the path ahead and the bright future with more career opportunities for all employees across the expanded Centuri enterprise," said Daily.

Stephen Zemaitatis Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Riggs Distler, said, "We are proud to join Centuri, a company that shares our century-old core values of commitment to safety, operational excellence, and delivering high-quality, competitive, and essential services to customers. United, we will benefit from greater financial strength, growth, and diversification. We look forward to deepening our customer relationships and creating meaningful opportunities for our employees as part of the Centuri family."

Riggs Distler will operate as a standalone subsidiary of Centuri within the company's Power Group. Mr. Zemaitatis and his current senior leadership team will continue to lead Riggs Distler.

About Centuri Group, Inc.
Centuri is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Through sound investment, shared services, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of our employees and the communities we serve, Centuri supports the performance of its operating companies across the U.S. and Canada.
https://nextcenturi.com/

About Riggs Distler & Co., Inc.
Founded in 1909, Riggs Distler self-performs turnkey union construction solutions in the utility, telecom, and industrial markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
https://riggsdistler.com/

favicon.png?sn=CG86996&sd=2021-08-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centuri-group-acquires-riggs-distler-as-unionized-electric-platform-301364606.html

SOURCE Centuri Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG86996&Transmission_Id=202108271600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG86996&DateId=20210827
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment