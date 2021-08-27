Logo
Retail Value Inc. Announces Sale of Puerto Rico Portfolio

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2021, Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) closed on the sale of the Company’s 9 remaining properties in Puerto Rico for $550 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in 8 properties located in the continental U.S.

Net proceeds received at closing were approximately $539 million, a portion of which were used to fully repay the outstanding balance of the Company’s mortgage loan. Immediately prior to closing, the outstanding principal balance of the mortgage loan was approximately $214.5 million.

RVI Puerto Rico Sale Properties

Property Name

City

Owned GLA
(000's)

Plaza Isabela

Isabela

259

Plaza Fajardo

Fajardo

274

Plaza Walmart

Guayama

164

Plaza del Atlántico

Arecibo

223

Plaza del Sol

Bayamon

598

Plaza Río Hondo

Bayamon

556

Plaza Escorial

Carolina

525

Plaza Cayey

Cayey

313

Plaza del Norte

Hatillo

626

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as a financial advisor to RVI in connection with this transaction.

About RVI

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol “RVI” on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets. Additional information about RVI is available at www.retailvalueinc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210827005405r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005405/en/

