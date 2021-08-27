Logo
GAN Limited Promotes Michael B. Arouh to Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, announced today that Michael B. Arouh has been promoted to the position of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Arouh will succeed Todd McTavish on his resignation for personal reasons, which will be effective September 1, 2021. Mr. McTavish is expected to continue to provide consulting services to the Company following his resignation.

Mr. Arouh brings 26 years of legal and business experience to his new role at GAN and will oversee all of the Company’s global legal and regulatory affairs. He has served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of the Company since February 2021, and dedicated outside counsel since June 2020. Prior to joining GAN, Mr. Arouh operated his own law firm where he represented numerous public companies in the internet gambling industry. Mr. Arouh brings substantial experience in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives.

Dermot S. Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN, commented, “Michael’s knowledge of GAN, relevant legal and on-line gambling industry experience, energy and record of accomplishments, coupled with his proven leadership, make him the ideal candidate to manage our global legal strategies and activities, and lead our in-house and external legal teams. We look forward to the continued benefit of his counsel as we grow and deliver the best on-line gambling and sports betting experience.”

Mr. Arouh said, “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry, commercial and transactional experience at a fast-growing company in a complex, regulated environment. I look forward to continuing to help GAN grow and helping the GAN team deliver GAN’s proprietary digital platform to extend our customer’s casino brands by immersing our customers’ players in real money internet gambling, internet sports betting, and social casino gaming.”

About GAN Limited:

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005403/en/

