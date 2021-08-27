PowerSchool Readies Thousands of School Districts Across the U.S. for the New School Year

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education, announced today school districts across the United States have implemented a variety of PowerSchool%26rsquo%3Bs+unified+solutions as they prepare for a new year of learning – whether returning to the classroom or planning for remote or hybrid learning. PowerSchool is supporting more than 45 million students globally and thousands of educators throughout the nation as they enter the new school year.

“As schools reopen for another year of learning, many are feeling anxious and uncertain about what’s ahead. Yet, we continue to see how resilient educators are and how they’re leveraging PowerSchool’s unified solutions to help adapt to new ways of teaching to best support students and improve outcomes," said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool.

During PowerSchool’s customer conference, EDGE, leaders from the following districts and many more across the country shared their best practices showcasing how they’re using PowerSchool solutions to help move education forward:

Delivering personalized instruction : Lawrence+Public+Schools Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+2021 to support and accelerate learning gains for students as they prepare for back to school by connecting learning tools, student performance data, and special programs information to help educators deliver personalized instruction. “We are excited to get teachers in, get kids excited… and provide the best environment for kids to learn and have access to everything they need to be successful. No matter what style of learner a student is, we need to be able to provide that and PowerSchool really does. Students should be able to learn anytime, anywhere,” said Lannie Lederer, Business Systems Analyst at Lawrence Public Schools.

: Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+2021 to support and accelerate learning gains for students as they prepare for back to school by connecting learning tools, student performance data, and special programs information to help educators deliver personalized instruction. “We are excited to get teachers in, get kids excited… and provide the best environment for kids to learn and have access to everything they need to be successful. No matter what style of learner a student is, we need to be able to provide that and PowerSchool really does. Students should be able to learn anytime, anywhere,” said Lannie Lederer, Business Systems Analyst at Lawrence Public Schools. Providing flexible, simple user experiences : Detroit+Public+Schools+Community+District PowerSchool+SIS, Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+Performance+Matters and Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+Schoology+Learning to support district decisions. “By using PowerSchool and having a single suite of tools that provide so much power, we can say ‘what is the student experience, what is the teacher experience, what is the experience of the family enrolling’ and have a stronger point of view on what that should, and can look like,” said Elizabeth Cutrona, Deputy Superintendent, Strategy & Academics at Detroit Public Schools Community District.

: PowerSchool+SIS, Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+Performance+Matters and Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+Schoology+Learning to support district decisions. “By using PowerSchool and having a single suite of tools that provide so much power, we can say ‘what is the student experience, what is the teacher experience, what is the experience of the family enrolling’ and have a stronger point of view on what that should, and can look like,” said Elizabeth Cutrona, Deputy Superintendent, Strategy & Academics at Detroit Public Schools Community District. Leveraging insights and analytics to improve engagement : Kern+County+Superintendent+of+Schools Unified+Insights%26trade%3B+Powered+by+Hoonuit to gain a comprehensive view of schools, classrooms, and student engagement. “Data is the foundation for the Kern Education Pledge initiatives. PowerSchool supports us in this effort with powerful real-time data that allows districts, school administrators, and classroom teachers to allocate resources and make instructional decisions. County-wide data informs the professional development that we provide to districts and gives us the opportunity to shape adult behaviors to improve student outcomes,” said Dr. Mary Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

: Unified+Insights%26trade%3B+Powered+by+Hoonuit to gain a comprehensive view of schools, classrooms, and student engagement. “Data is the foundation for the Kern Education Pledge initiatives. PowerSchool supports us in this effort with powerful real-time data that allows districts, school administrators, and classroom teachers to allocate resources and make instructional decisions. County-wide data informs the professional development that we provide to districts and gives us the opportunity to shape adult behaviors to improve student outcomes,” said Dr. Mary Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools. Providing comprehensive professional development (PD): Westerville+City+Schools Unified+Classroom%26trade%3B+Schoology+Learning. “We moved beyond what was traditionally our district’s way of doing PD and looked at what was working at that time, in that moment,” said Drew Farrell, Instruction and Technology Specialist. “Our district built a Professional Learning Course in Schoology for our educators. We schedule live PD at various times throughout the year, we have remote office hours throughout the week so that teachers can drop in and ask questions, and many times those questions result in asynchronous PD that is then available on demand.”

Learn more from these educators and more by watching the on-demand content featured at PowerSchool EDGE today at www.powerschool.com%2Fedge.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 12,000 customers, including 93 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries.

Category: PWSC-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210827005410/en/