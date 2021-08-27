Paulson & Co. Buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc

New Purchases: DIDI, APA, RDS.A, BALY, BP, KSU, OIH, TTE, DISCA, BABA, BIDU,

DIDI, APA, RDS.A, BALY, BP, KSU, OIH, TTE, DISCA, BABA, BIDU, Added Positions: OXY, XOM, GOLD, SA,

OXY, XOM, GOLD, SA, Reduced Positions: VTRS, DISH, PCRX, SD,

VTRS, DISH, PCRX, SD, Sold Out: GLD, ALXN, TAK, MIK, TLND, RP, XLE,

Investment company Paulson & Co. Current Portfolio ) buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Ballys Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2021Q2, Paulson & Co. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of John Paulson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+paulson/current-portfolio/portfolio

John Paulson

Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 5,000,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 11,081,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,033,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,941,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $294.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,546,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,070,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 70.86%. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.61%. Paulson & Co. still held 3,344,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 55.6%. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Paulson & Co. still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.