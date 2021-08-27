Paulson & Co. Buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paulson & Co. Buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys DiDi Global Inc, APA Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Ballys Corp, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, , Viatris Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2021Q2, Paulson & Co. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

John Paulson 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+paulson/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of John Paulson
  1. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 18.10% of the total portfolio.
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 7,991,440 shares, 17.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio.
  4. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 5,000,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.67%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 11,081,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,033,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $66.95, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,941,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $294.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,546,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $18.03. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,070,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Reduced: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in Viatris Inc by 70.86%. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.61%. Paulson & Co. still held 3,344,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)

Paulson & Co. reduced to a holding in SandRidge Energy Inc by 55.6%. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $4.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Paulson & Co. still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of John Paulson. Also check out:

1. John Paulson's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Paulson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Paulson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Paulson keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider