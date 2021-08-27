Kanzhun Limited Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before September 10, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Kanzhun Limited ( BZ) investors that acquired shares between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021. Investors have until September 10, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Kanzhun sold about 48 million American Depositary Shares in June 2021 in relation to its initial public offering for $19 per share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital. Kanzhun announced on July 5, 2021 that the company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that Kanzhun’s “‘BOSS Zhipin’ app is required to suspend new user registration in China.” during the review period. Kanzhun’s ADS price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on July 6, 2021 on this news, thereby injuring investors.

