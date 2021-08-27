Logo
Kia Announces 2022 Sorento Pricing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 27, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's capable and premium Sorento SUV is one of the brand's longest standing nameplates. For model year 2022, the newly introduced Sorento PHEV joins the gas-powered and hybrid variants to round out the model range. Other news includes the addition of all-wheel drive for the Sorento Hybrid (with 19-inch wheels for the Hybrid EX). And the X-Line package has been expanded to Sorento EX and S trims due to the popularity of this rugged iteration. Sorento SX-P models get standard memory seats with more adjustability, adding 14-way power and a newly added thigh extender. The SX-P trim also gets standard rear heated captain's seats. Lastly, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and telematics is now standard on all models from the S trim and above.

Kia_2022_Sorento_X_Line.jpg

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP1: (excludes $1,175 destination)

• Sorento LX FWD

$29,490

• Sorento LX AWD

$31,290

• Sorento S FWD

$32,290

• Sorento X-Line S AWD

$34,290

• Sorento EX FWD

$35,390

• Sorento X-Line EX AWD

$39,090

• Sorento SX FWD

$38,190

• Sorento SX AWD

$39,990

• Sorento SX-P FWD

$41,090

• Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD

$43,090

• Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S FWD

$33,990

• Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S AWD

$35,790

• Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX FWD

$35,990

• Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX AWD

$38,290

• Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX

TBD

• Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX-P

TBD


Engines:

2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl.

• 191 hp and 181 lb.-ft. torque; 8-speed automatic transmission

2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo

• 281 hp and 311 lb-ft torque; 8-speed wet dual clutch automatic transmission

1.6-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo Hybrid/44kW motor

• 227 hp; 6-speed automatic transmission

1.6-liter GDI-cyl. Turbo Plug-in Hybrid/66.9kW motor

• 261 hp; 6-speed automatic transmission


Fuel Economy – EPA-est. MPG2

• 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl.

24 city/29 highway/26 combined (FWD)

23 city/25 highway/24 combined (AWD)



• 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo

22 city/29 highway/25 combined (FWD)
22 city/27 highway/24 combined (AWD)



• 1.6-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo Hybrid/44kW motor

39 city/35 highway/37 combined (FWD)
TBD (AWD)



• 1.6-liter GDI-cyl. Turbo Plug-in Hybrid/66.9kW motor

35 city/33highway/34 combined/79 MPGe3 (AWD)



Standard and Available Driver Assistance Features4

  • Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCCA)
    • Available
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
    • Standard
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    • Available
  • Forward Collison Warning (FCW)
    • Standard
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Pedestrian - Cyclist
    • Standard
  • Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
    • Standard
  • Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    • Standard
  • Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control- Curve (NSCC-C)
    • Available
  • Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R)
    • Available
  • Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    • Standard
  • Safe Exit Assist (SEA)
    • Available

Dimensions: (inches)

• Overall Length:

189.0 in.

• Overall Width:

74.8 in.

• Overall Height:

66.7 in.

• Wheelbase:

110.8 in.

• Max. Cargo Capacity (2nd and 3rd rows folded):

75.5 cu.ft.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

4 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

Kia_2022_Sorento_HEV.jpg

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA89286&sd=2021-08-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-announces-2022-sorento-pricing-301364662.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89286&Transmission_Id=202108271811PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89286&DateId=20210827
