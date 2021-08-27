Kia Announces 2022 Sorento Pricing

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's capable and premium Sorento SUV is one of the brand's longest standing nameplates. For model year 2022, the newly introduced Sorento PHEV joins the gas-powered and hybrid variants to round out the model range. Other news includes the addition of all-wheel drive for the Sorento Hybrid (with 19-inch wheels for the Hybrid EX). And the X-Line package has been expanded to Sorento EX and S trims due to the popularity of this rugged iteration. Sorento SX-P models get standard memory seats with more adjustability, adding 14-way power and a newly added thigh extender. The SX-P trim also gets standard rear heated captain's seats. Lastly, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and telematics is now standard on all models from the S trim and above.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP 1 : (excludes $1,175 destination) • Sorento LX FWD $29,490 • Sorento LX AWD $31,290 • Sorento S FWD $32,290 • Sorento X-Line S AWD $34,290 • Sorento EX FWD $35,390 • Sorento X-Line EX AWD $39,090 • Sorento SX FWD $38,190 • Sorento SX AWD $39,990 • Sorento SX-P FWD $41,090 • Sorento X-Line SX-P AWD $43,090 • Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S FWD $33,990 • Sorento Hybrid (HEV) S AWD $35,790 • Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX FWD $35,990 • Sorento Hybrid (HEV) EX AWD $38,290 • Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX TBD • Sorento Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SX-P TBD

Engines: 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. • 191 hp and 181 lb.-ft. torque; 8-speed automatic transmission 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo • 281 hp and 311 lb-ft torque; 8-speed wet dual clutch automatic transmission 1.6-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo Hybrid/44kW motor • 227 hp; 6-speed automatic transmission 1.6-liter GDI-cyl. Turbo Plug-in Hybrid/66.9kW motor • 261 hp; 6-speed automatic transmission

Fuel Economy – EPA-est. MPG 2 • 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. 24 city/29 highway/26 combined (FWD) 23 city/25 highway/24 combined (AWD)



• 2.5-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo 22 city/29 highway/25 combined (FWD)

22 city/27 highway/24 combined (AWD)



• 1.6-liter GDI 4-cyl. Turbo Hybrid/44kW motor 39 city/35 highway/37 combined (FWD)

TBD (AWD)



• 1.6-liter GDI-cyl. Turbo Plug-in Hybrid/66.9kW motor 35 city/33highway/34 combined/79 MPGe3 (AWD)



S tandard and Available Driver Assistance Features 4 Blind Spot Collision Avoidance (BCCA) Available

Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Standard

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) Available

Forward Collison Warning (FCW) Standard

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Pedestrian - Cyclist Standard

Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Standard

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) Standard

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control- Curve (NSCC-C) Available

Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (PCA-R) Available

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) Standard

Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Available

Dimensions: (inches) • Overall Length: 189.0 in. • Overall Width: 74.8 in. • Overall Height: 66.7 in. • Wheelbase: 110.8 in. • Max. Cargo Capacity (2nd and 3rd rows folded): 75.5 cu.ft.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

4 These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

