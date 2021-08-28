Logo
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (

TSXV:EHT, Financial) ("EHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that options to purchase 5,400,000 common shares of the Company were granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options, which will vest immediately, have been granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, are exercisable at a per share price of $0.70 and will expire five years from the date of grant. The option grant is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies
EHT (

TSXV:EHT, Financial) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

For further information please contact:
John Gamble
Chief Executive Officer
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.
Tel: 289-488-1699
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661806/EnerDynamic-Hybrid-Technologies-Corp-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=661806

