American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman & CEO Ernest S Rady Bought $375,440 of Shares

Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 9,818 shares of AAT on 08/26/2021 at an average price of $38.24 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $375,440.
