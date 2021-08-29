Logo
3 Stocks Trading With Low Price-to-Free Cash Flow Ratios

These companies could be value opportunities

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Aug 29, 2021

Summary

  • Walmart, Dell Technologies and General Dynamics have low trailing 12-month price-to-free cash flow ratios.
  • Wall Street is also positive about these companies.
Article's Main Image

If you want to increase your chances of success when attempting to discover value opportunities, one method is to look for stocks with trailing 12-month price-to-free cash flow ratios lower than that of the S&P Global Index, which stands at around 29.82.

Therefore, investors could be interested in the following stocks, as they meet the above criteria and are recommended by sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Walmart

The first stock investors could be interested in is Walmart Inc. (

WMT, Financial), a Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant.

Walmart’s price-to-free cash flow ratio is about 23.26 as of Aug. 27, ranking higher than 45 out of 216 companies that operate in the retail - cyclical industry.

The free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in July 2021 stood at $6.30.

Due to a 5.52% increase that occurred over the past year, the stock traded at $146.52 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $410.57 billion and a 52-week range of $126.28 to $153.6597.

1431921913210343424.png

Walmart pays dividends in the amount of 55 cents per share every quarter. The next payment is scheduled for Sept. 7.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $168.84 per share.

Dell Technologies

The second stock investors could be interested in is Dell Technologies Inc. (

DELL, Financial), a Round Rock, Texas-based developer and manufacturer of IT hardware, software and high technology solutions, selling its products and services to global customers.

Dell Technologies' price-to-free cash flow ratio is 6.09 as of Aug. 27, ranking higher than 86% out of 1,271 companies that operate in the hardware industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in April 2021 was $15.92.

Due to a 46.72% increase that happened over the past year, the stock was trading at $97 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $74.04 billion and a 52-week range of $58.88 to $104.62.

1431921916582563840.png

Dell Technologies does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $119.21 per share.

General Dynamics

The third stock investors could be interested in is General Dynamics Corp. (

GD, Financial), a Falls Church, Virginia-based aerospace and defense company.

General Dynamics' price-to-free cash flow ratio is 14.54 as of Aug. 27, ranking higher than 63% of 131 companies that operate in the aerospace and defense industry.

The company's free cash flow per share for the trailing 12 months ended in June 2021 was $13.74.

As a result of 33.73% increase that took place over the past year, the stock was trading at $199.72 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $55.83 billion and a 52-week range of $129.17 to $201.15.

1431921918985900032.png

General Dynamics pays dividends in the amount of $1.190 per share every quarter. The next payment is scheduled for Nov. 12.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $215 per share.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

