CASSAVA INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cassava To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On August 24, 2021, after market hours, Cassava Sciences stock dropped over 20% in response to a report raising concerns over the quality of the studies into the Company’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. A letter posted on a government website urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) center for drug evaluation and research to pause simufilam clinical trials.

On this news, Cassava’s stock price plunged over 20%, in after hours trading on August 24, 2021.

