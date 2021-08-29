4 Stocks With No or Low Debt, Low PE Ratios and Dividends

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Stocks With No or Low Debt, Low PE Ratios and Dividends

Exchange-listed companies that owe little or no debt

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Aug 29, 2021

Summary

  • Each company has a low price-earnings ratio.
  • Each also pays a dividend.
  • It's a diversified group.
Article's Main Image

The value of not owing money is good value indeed. A business with no debt is freed from the significant anxiety that comes with the need to pay back borrowed money. The CEO and the leadership team can spend time focusing on innovation, for example, rather than double-checking the monthly figures on the debt load.

When Benjamin Graham included low debt as a factor in selecting value stocks (in his classic work, "The Intelligent Investor"), he was making this important point. Mainly, it’s the concept that a company which owes little or nothing is more likely to make it through difficult economic circumstances. It’s not complicated – a business loaded up on debt could be forced to make tough choices or even have decision-making taken away from them.

Here are four stocks that make it through the screens for having no or insignificant debt. Because each one has a relatively low price-earnings ratio and each one pays a dividend, they’re probably worth considering as the kind of value Graham might have favored. These are diversified as well in terms of sector or industry.

Buckle Inc. (

BKE, Financial) is a New York Stock Exchange-traded company in the apparel business – you can tell by the name of the company what they specialize in. The price-earnings ratio is 10 – this, at a time when the Shiller price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 sits at 39.

1432058020090613760.png

The five-year earnings per share growth is -2.8%, but this year’s earnings per share grew at 24.1%. Buckle has zero long-term debt and the current ratio is a positive 2.2. The company pays a 3.26% dividend. Average daily volume is on the light side for an NYSE-listed stock: 577,000 shares. It’s important to consider the short float, which sits at 18%. If these shorts were ever forced to cover, that might incite quite a rally.

DRDGold Ltd. (

DRD, Financial) is a South African-based miner that trades on the New York Stock Exchange. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. In other words, next to nothing.

1432058527421042688.png

The current ratio is 4.5. Earnings per share grew this year at an extraordinary 601%. The earnings per share growth rate over the past five years is 36%. DRDGold has a price-earnings ratio of just 10.21. Investors at this price receive a 5.22% dividend. With an average daily volume of just 221,000 shares, it’s unlikely that large institutional investors are involved.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (

ETD, Financial) is a well-known brand name in the home furnishings business. The NYSE-listed stock trades with a price-earnings ratio of just 10.33.

1432059100216168448.png

The earnings per share growth this year comes in at a remarkable 593%. The five-year earnings growth rate is just 3.4%. Ethan Allen has no long-term debt and a current ratio of 1.3. The dividend yield is 4.1%. This is another one where very large institutional investors would not be able to find the liquidity they typically need: average daily volume is a mere 332,000 shares. The short float is almost 10%, something to consider if those short are forced to buy back at some point.

First Hawaiian Inc. (

FHB, Financial) falls into the regional bank category and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with a price-earnings ratio of 13.49.

1432059639519776768.png

Earnings per share are off this year, coming in at -33%. The five-year earnings per share rate of growth is -1.4%. The most recent quarter-to-quarter earnings growth is 333%. First Hawaiian pays a 3.7% dividend. The company has zero long-term debt. Average daily volume is 781,000 shares.

That’s a bank stock, a home furnishings stock, a precious metals stock and an apparel stock: this is a diversified group of equities. This is what comes up if you screen for low or no debt, low price-earnings ratios and dividend-paying.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Not investment advice. Do your own research and always consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment