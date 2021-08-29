Logo
Oceania Cruises Resumes Sailing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Marina's August 29 Cruise is the First in Almost 18 Months

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, welcomed guests across the gangway for the first time in 524 days. Marina is the first of Oceania Cruises' ships to resume sailing and is also the very first cruise ship to sail from the port of Copenhagen since 2019.

First_Guests_Board_Marina.jpg

Oceania Cruises welcomed guests across Marina's gangway for the first time in 524 days before sailing from Copenhagen.

"Today is one of those days we will all remember for a lifetime as we reunite with our shipboard families and our guests to start exploring the world once again," stated Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

All Oceania Cruises voyages are operating with a requirement that 100% of guests and crew are vaccinated, creating what we believe is one of the safest vacation experiences in the world. The line is undertaking a phased restart with its science-backed plan for a healthy return to service that protects our guests, crew and communities visited. The robust SailSAFE™ Health and Safety Program creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19 and was developed with guidance from our team of public health and scientific experts including the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council and the Healthy Sail Panel.

Full details on our SailSAFE protocols can be found here. These protocols will be continuously evolved and modified using the best available science and technology.

Marina's first voyage sails from Copenhagen to ports in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Finland prior to concluding in Stockholm. Marina will spend the remainder of the summer and autumn cruising around Western Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Greek Isles prior to setting sail for Miami where she will arrive on December 1st.

Marina is the first ship to resume sailing for Oceania Cruises and will quickly be followed by Riviera, which resumes sailing in the Greek Isles on October 18, 2021, and Insignia from Miami on December 21, 2021, to kick off the epic six-month-long "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage. Sirena resumes sailing in the Caribbean on January 21, 2022, and Regatta will start sailing on February 5, 2022, in Polynesia followed by Nautica in the Mediterranean on April 1, 2022.

About Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry no more than 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has an additional 1,200-guest Allura Class ships on order for delivery in 2025.

With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Marina_First_Guests_Ribbon_Cut.jpg

OC.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY89616&sd=2021-08-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oceania-cruises-resumes-sailing-301364865.html

SOURCE Oceania Cruises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY89616&Transmission_Id=202108291725PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY89616&DateId=20210829
