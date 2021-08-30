MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship

OverActive Media’s League of Legends Franchise Heads into Worlds as Top European Team after Winning Back-to-Back Championships

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAD Lions, OverActive Media's ( TSXV:OAM, Financial) professional League of Legends franchise, celebrates a first-place finish at the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Finals this past weekend. Crowned champions earlier this season at the Spring Playoffs, MAD Lions' Summer performance reinforces their position as the best team in Europe. They are the second-ever LEC team to win back-to-back championships since the League was franchised in 2019.



MAD Lions have not lost a domestic best-of-five series in 2021. The route to the Grand Final saw MAD Lions defeat Rogue 3-0 in the winner's bracket final on August 21. Sunday's match saw the team up against Fnatic with a final score of 3-1. Over the year, MAD Lions were 4-0 against Fnatic and in today's Summer Playoffs, performed incredibly well. To clinch the championship, game four saw the team take a dominant win with one of the largest gold leads at 30 minutes ever and MAD top laner Armut was named MVP of the Final for the second consecutive time.

"Despite the adversity we've faced this season, the team has proven themselves as one of the best in the world," said Head Coach, James "Mac" MacCormack. "We head into the World Championship not only proud to represent Europe but looking to shake things up."

MAD Lions secured an early group stage berth in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, starting late September. The tournament is the crowning event of the season, welcoming an expected 24 teams across twelve regions in a months-long race for the Summoner's Cup. According to Riot Games, last year's World Championship recorded more than 1 billion hours watched - a new record - making League of Legends one of the most-watched games in the world.

"The team has made significant strides over the past year, solidifying themselves as the new dominant force within the LEC scene," said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer at OverActive Media. "Our approach to building the team has been very intentional. We've invested in support structures, local talent, and the players - and it's working."

MAD Lions' success this season is the result of a long collection of efforts, including the support of marketing partnerships in Europe. MAD Lions partners include SEAT, EPOS, Razer, Warner Music Spain and Kappa.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media ( TSXV:OAM, Financial) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

Founded by Jorge Schnura and Marcos Eguillor, and with Willyrex and Vegetta777 as partners, MAD Lions competes in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC Spring Split Champions), the Superliga in Spain and as MAD Lions CS: GO in the Flashpoint League. MAD Lions represents Hispanic passion and is governed by the values of Passion for Life, Passion for Gaming.

