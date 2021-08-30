Logo
Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services to Those Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by Hurricane Ida and the devastating winds and flooding that have affected the area as a result. Individuals from the hardest hit areas in Louisiana and Mississippi who are now being displaced can seek treatment from a licensed health care professional for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

“As communities seek to navigate the impact of this hurricane along with an active pandemic, we want to make sure that those faced with devastation and displacement from Ida are keeping their health front and center and know how to get care,” said Dr. Bimal Shah, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. “Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, as residents from evacuated areas seek to stay healthy when health care facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to meet all care needs.”

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated as part of Teladoc’s general medical no-cost offering are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses. Individuals seeking physician-authorization for prescription refills of non-narcotic drugs can also get assistance. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

Earlier this summer, Teladoc Health made these virtual care services available at no cost to communities dealing with forest fires in the western United States as well as states in the northeastern U.S. affected by Tropical Storm Henri.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

Teladoc Health Media Contact:
Carolyn Edwards
[email protected]
321-795-1952


