DouYu International Holdings Limited Announces Share Repurchase Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WUHAN, China, Aug. 30, 2021

WUHAN, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares during a period of up to 12 months commencing on August 30, 2021, subject to the relevant rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the"Exchange Act"), and the Company's insider trading policy.

The Company's share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The Company's board of directors or such authorized person(s) designated by the board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The Company expects to utilize its existing funds to fund repurchases made under this program.

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Doris Li
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Robin Yang
ICR, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6934

Media Relations Contact

Doris Li
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

Edmond Lococo
ICR, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (646) 308-1475

favicon.png?sn=CN89878&sd=2021-08-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-announces-share-repurchase-program-301365021.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN89878&Transmission_Id=202108300500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN89878&DateId=20210830
