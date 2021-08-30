PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit at Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Exhibit at Western Veterinary Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets announced today it will be exhibiting at the Western Veterinary Conference to be held September 6th to September 9th, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PetVivo intends to introduce its lead product, SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, a medical device injection of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles that are wet, slippery and spongy used in the treatment of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis. WVC is the largest veterinary conference that services the western part of the United States, and normally plays host to more than 15,000+ participants including many of the top industry professionals.

“We are looking forward to networking with leaders in the industry and develop relationships that will help drive forward our initial veterinary medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, SPRYNG,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact [email protected] or visit https://petvivo.com/

Conference Exhibit Details:

Western Veterinary Conference (WVC)

Booth #: 949

Dates:

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:00am – 6:00pm

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 9:00am – 6:00pm

Thursday, September 9, 2021 9:00am – 2:00pm

Location: Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO
PetVivo Holdings, Inc.
Email: [email protected]
(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements, including the potential listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq, are based on information currently available the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODMxNjY4NSM0Mzc5NDU3IzUwMDA2ODIxMQ==
PetVivo-Holdings-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment