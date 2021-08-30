Logo
Silver Wolf Announces DTC Eligibility in the United States

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(

TSXV:SWLF, Financial) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

With DTC eligibility, existing investors benefit from potentially greater liquidity and execution speeds. This also opens the door to new investors that may have been previously restricted from our common shares and simplifies the process of trading our common shares in the United States.

About Silver Wolf Exploration

Silver Wolf holds an option on the Ana Maria Property, which is located 21 km northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). It is located along the prolific Mexican "CRD" or "Carbonate Replacement Deposit" belt, located 25 km away from the La Platosa Mine, the highest-grade silver mine in Mexico, and 9 km away and on trend from the historic, past producing Ojeula mine that produced approximately 150 million ounces of silver.

Our vision and mission are to be a part of the growing role that mining will play in a greener future. To achieve this through resource discovery, we aim to operate our business with purposeful and responsible action for our community, our workforce, the planet, and ourselves. In pursuit of this mission and in memory of Lou Wolfin, Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. adopted Rosa, a Mexican Gray Wolf in support of the Species Survival Plan to re-establish the wild population in the USA & Mexico. You may read about Rosa here: https://silverwolfexploration.com/investors/rosa/

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at phone (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta, P.Eng.
President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the OTCQB Venture Market or TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661815/Silver-Wolf-Announces-DTC-Eligibility-in-the-United-States

img.ashx?id=661815

