EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative Water Systems

Under the JV, EHT will assemble the CSL GENNY and GEN-M water-from-air units with current orders totaling 10,000 and 50 respectively.

EHT will add its proprietary solar panels to the CSL units to create sustainably powered clean water production.

Product partnership including the retrofitted GEN-M units from diesel power to EHT's solar panels will create an industry-first 100% mobile off-grid water plant.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp.( TSXV:EHT, Financial) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce a 50/50 Joint Venture ("JV") with Cinergex Solutions Ltd. ("CSL") a leading company providing economical, scalable and environmentally sustainable water solutions through innovative technology.

CSL is committed to becoming the dominant vendor of clean water generation facilities in North America through the development of its cost-effective water-to-water technologies that have proved to be more sustainable than traditional desalination plants and its air-to-water technology, which provide communities with sustainable, local, and affordable access to clean water.

CSL products are made possible through cutting-edge water-from-air solutions based on patented Watergen GENius technology that uses humidity in the air to extract clean and fresh drinking water to people everywhere. The company offers a range of Atmospheric Water Generators ("AWG") for various applications including the small-scale GENNY that can produce up to 30 liters of water per day and the mid-sized GEN-M that produces up to 800 liters of water per day. CSL is the authorized distributor of Watergen products for over 30 countries including the Caribbean, Canada and throughout the U.K.

Through the JV, CSL will add EHT's renewable energy to the production of clean water through EHT's proprietary solar technology. EHT will also contribute the Company's manufacturing capability to assemble the CSL units and fulfil outstanding orders of both the small and mid-sized CSL units. The JV will share the profits on a 50/50 basis.

Small & Mid-Sized Unit Assembly

CSL's 'GENNY' smart enabled small home and office appliance, was selected as the CES 2019 Awardee for Best of Innovation for Tech for a Better World, and as an Honoree for Best Home Appliance. Generating up to 30 liters / 8 gallons of water a day, the GENNY is a more cost effective and sustainable solution than any bottled or water dispenser, further eliminating any concerns of lead from aging and corroded water pipes and the dependency on plastic jugs.

GENNY's unique air filtration process is designed to operate even in environments with high air pollution, circulating clean/purified air back into the room as part of the water generation process. The state-of-the-art, multi-stage water purification system ensures that the GENNY delivers the highest quality drinking water.

CSL currently has client orders to assemble over 10,000 of the GENNY water systems that will be retrofitted with EHT's solar panels. A diagram of the process is attached to this press release. These units are in significant demand and retail for US$2,500.

CSL's mid-size ‘GEN-M' mobile water generator, which can deliver up to 800 liters of water per day, is designed for fast and easy deployment outdoors or indoors, requiring no infrastructure other than a power supply. The unit is a perfect solution for rural villages, schools, hospitals, commercial, residential buildings, hotels and offices looking to provide pure and safe drinking water for communities affected by drought/contaminated water supplies, or sustainable green neighborhoods.

The GEN-M is currently being converted by EHT from running on a diesel generator to become the industry's first 100% mobile off-grid water plant. The first unit is set to be completed at the end of September and is destined for a customer in Jamaica for use by guests at their hotel. These units will retail for US$150,000 and CSL currently has orders for over 50 of the GEN-M units with additional orders growing weekly for both units.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT commented: "This JV shows how our patented solar technology can change a product from burning 100% fossil fuels into 100% clean renewable mobile power. EHT is very pleased to be partnered with CSL to help the planet's water crisis and provide new and innovative solutions to our global clients."

Steve Gilchrist, President of Cinergex Solutions Ltd, added "We are delighted to work with EHT on the manufacturing of a self-powered water generation product, capable of producing large quantities of potable water, even in remote and inaccessible areas, which will be a powerful tool in the effort to end the water insecurity faced by hundreds of millions of people, around the world."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT ( TSXV:EHT, Financial) delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions. EHT's expertise includes the development of module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. These are processed through EHT's production technologies into attractive applications: modular homes, cold storage facilities, schools, residential and commercial outbuildings and emergency/temporary shelters. The Windular Research and Technologies Inc. (WRT) division provides leading edge wind technology to the global telecommunication market whereby the WRT system can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers. WRT provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations where the primary source of power is diesel. WRT's innovative system provides clients with a lower overall operating cost as well as a reduction in their carbon footprint.

