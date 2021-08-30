AgroFresh Solutions to Present at the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ( AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through an on-demand audio webcast on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET, and will be accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com. An archived replay of the on-demand presentation will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conference and for at least 90 days thereafter.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh ( AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

™Trademark of AgroFresh Inc.

