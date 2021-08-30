Castle Biosciences Recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company of 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that it has been included in The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021 list.

The companies selected for this year’s list include a variety of organizations, from well-known names to newer, rapidly growing companies, in the fields of healthcare software, biotechnology, medical devices and consumer health technology. Awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product or service quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness and company growth, among other factors.

“Congratulations to Castle Biosciences for being recognized as one of the Top Healthcare Technology companies in our 2021 list,” said the editorial team of The Healthcare Technology Report. “Organizations such as Castle are making great strides to both modernize and advance healthcare. We look forward to continued advancements from Castle in the field of skin cancer testing.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are committed to transforming the management of skin cancer and other dermatologic conditions through our innovative genomic tests. Since our formation in 2008, we have been focused on improving patient care and outcomes through the application of emerging artificial intelligence techniques in molecular diagnostics. As we continue to grow our suite of tests for diseases with unmet clinical need, accolades like these reinforce our focus and reflect our position as a leader in dermatologic testing.”

About The Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021

This year’s awardees comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises. The diverse range of sophisticated products and services offered through these companies — from digital pharmacies to holistic patient care and AI-powered robotics to digital healthcare payments — have not only led to the modernization of the healthcare sector but also to a brighter future where healthcare is democratized for all. Advancements in healthcare, whether through data and communications, research and clinical trials, or consumer offerings, have also helped to create an environment where more promising care alternatives are possible. The pioneering companies selected for this year’s list have one thing in common: they are revolutionizing the way we live, and the way we navigate one of the most important factors for all of us: our health.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic diagnostics company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx® -CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (myPath® Melanoma, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma,) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com.

Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, myPath Melanoma, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our ability to modernize and advance healthcare, continue to make advancements in the field of skin cancer testing, transform the management of skin cancer and other dermatologic conditions through our genomic tests, improve patient care and outcomes, and grow our suite of tests and maintain our standing as a leader in dermatologic testing. The words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our efforts to address its impact on our business, our ability to achieve the aforementioned items, and the risks set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and we do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

