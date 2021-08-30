Sigyn Therapeutics Featured on National Public Radio: "Addressing the Cytokine Storm"

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome, announced today that Tech Nation has conducted an interview with Sigyn Co-founder and CEO, Jim Joyce. Founded in 1993, Tech Nation is a weekly National Public Radio program hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn.

In the interview, Mr. Joyce discusses the historic challenge of treating cytokine storm syndrome, a condition that underlies sepsis and a broad-spectrum of other life-threatening inflammatory conditions. During the current pandemic, the cytokine storm has been a leading cause of death in severe COVID-19 infections. To address this unmet need in global health, Mr. Joyce reviews the advancement of Sigyn Therapy, a medical device technology to address the pathogen source of the cytokine storm in concert with the depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream.

The full interview can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sigyntherapeutics.com/news-media/media

About Tech Nation

Tech Nation is a weekly public radio program, hosted by Dr. Moira Gunn. Founded in 1993, the program features conversations with noted technology and science leaders, and a weekly science and technology-related commentary. In the U.S., Tech Nation, and its regular segment BioTech Nation, can be heard multiple times each week on the NPR Channel of SiriusXM Satellite Radio and SiriusXM Internet Radio. It also airs four times each weekend on the National Public Radio 24-hour Program Stream, on nearly 200 public radio stations nationwide, and globally, to 177 countries via Armed Forces Radio International. Full hour Tech Nation podcasts, as well as BioTech Nation as a separate podcast series, are available on the Internet.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics™ is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy™ is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral pathogens. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.

Sigyn Therapy incorporates a formulation of adsorbent components that optimize the broad-spectrum elimination of therapeutic targets from the bloodstream without the risk of direct blood-cell interactions. To support widespread implementation, Sigyn Therapy is a single-use disposable device designed for use on the established infrastructure of hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines already located in hospitals and clinics worldwide. The Company has also completed studies that reinforce the potential use of Sigyn Therapy to address acute and chronic liver indications, with an initial focus directed toward hepatic encephalopathy.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sigyn”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about Sigyn’s future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any proposed organizational restructuring, results of operations, capital resources to fund operations; statements about Sigyn’s expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; statements about the potential benefits of the transaction; the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Sigyn makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Sigyn’s business and the price of the common stock of Sigyn, (ii) the failure to satisfy of the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Sigyn’s business relationships, operating results and business generally, (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, (vii) risks related to the combined entity’s ability to up-list to a national securities exchange, (viii) risks related to the combined entity’s access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, (ix) risks related to diverting management’s attention from Sigyn’s ongoing business operations, (x) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, and (xi) risks related to an inability to manufacture Sigyn Therapy, risks related to the clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy with regulatory agencies, and no assurance that Sigyn Therapy will be proven to be a safe and efficacious treatment for any condition. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Sigyn’s views as of the date of this press release. Sigyn anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Sigyn’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

