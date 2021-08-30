Missfresh Limited to Participate in the Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) ( MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:



Nomura China Investor Forum 2021

Date: August 30 - September 3, 2021

Location: Virtual

Goldman Sachs Food Forum

Date: September 7-9, 2021

Location: Virtual

China Merchants Securities First New Consumer Flagship Forum

Date: September 9-10, 2021

Location: Tiantai Hotel, Beijing

TF Securities Strategy Conference for Q3 2021

Date: September 15, 2021

Location: China World Hotel, Beijing

CITIC CLSA Flagship Investors’ Forum

Date: September 13-17, 2021

Location: Virtual

Management will meet with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About Missfresh Limited

Missfresh Limited is an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry. The Company invented the Distributed Mini Warehouse (DMW) model to operate an integrated online-and-offline on-demand retail business focusing on offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs). Through the “Missfresh” mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, consumers can easily purchase quality groceries at their fingertips and have the finest products delivered to their doorstep in 37 minutes on average.

Leveraging its core capabilities, Missfresh launched an intelligent fresh market business in the second half of 2020. This innovative business model is dedicated to standardizing and transforming fresh markets into smart fresh malls. Missfresh has also built up a full stack of proprietary technologies that empower a wide range of participants in the neighborhood retail business, such as supermarkets, fresh markets and local retailers, to jumpstart and efficiently operate their business in a digital way.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.missfresh.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Missfresh Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5954-4422

Email: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]