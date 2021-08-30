Kalera Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Aric Nissen

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kalera Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Aric Nissen

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The tech-driven vertical farming company plans to leverage Nissen’s extensive experience building brands to spearhead marketing efforts during rapid global expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera AS (Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest-growing and largest vertical farming companies in the world, today announced the appointment of Aric Nissen as Chief Marketing Officer. In his new role, Nissen will be an integral part of the executive team as he oversees the development and execution of Kalera’s marketing initiatives.

Bringing with him more than 20 years of senior leadership experience and award-winning expertise engaging customers and building brands, Nissen joins Kalera from Restaurant Technologies where he served as Chief Marketing Officer. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Revenue Optimization for Subway® and spent over four years as a management consulting executive with Accenture Digital.

“Aric is a fantastic addition to our executive team with an impressive background and proven track record in driving customer demand,” said Kalera CEO Daniel Malechuk. “Aric’s oversight will be invaluable as we continue to grow. We are delighted to welcome him to the Kalera family.”

Nissen began his career with International Dairy Queen Inc. where he was ​​responsible for menu strategy, market testing, product launch advertising and brand management. He earned the nickname “CEO of Blizzard” for his efforts to increase awareness and sales of the brand’s flagship products resulting in a sales increase from $400MM to over $800MM in less than five years.

“This is an exciting time to join Kalera’s talented executive team,” noted Nissen. “The technology and innovation of a Kalera farm is literally breathtaking to see. Seed science, artificial intelligence, and data analytics form the backbone of growing non-GMO plants with dramatically less environmental impact. As a global leader in the vertical farming industry, we are primed to drive rapid acceleration in North America and across the globe.”

In addition to the hiring of a new CMO, Kalera has experienced significant growth in recent months including the announcement of the acquisition of &ever, a vertical farm company headquartered in Germany with operations in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, and the addition of new high-profile customers. With the acquisition of &ever, Kalera will operate facilities in Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX and Kuwait. Additional facilities are slated to open across the US — including Denver, CO; Columbus, OH; Seattle, WA; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Honolulu, Hawaii — as well as in Singapore.

Kalera uses a closed-loop irrigation system which enables its plants to grow while consuming 95% less water compared to field farming.

About Kalera

The Kalera Group is a vertical farming group headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses technology to ensure that more people around the world have access to the freshest, most nutritious, and cleanest products possible. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Kalera currently operates farms in Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia. Kalera’s Houston, Texas farm will open soon, and the company has plans to open more farms in the US and also in both the Middle East and Asia in the coming months. More information is available at www.kalera.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba5fe93c-4e83-4063-bc2d-696c5670e0d1

Molly Antos
Phone: +1 847 848 2090
Email: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODMxNjUxNSM0Mzc4NzY0IzUwMDA2Nzc2Mw==
Kalera.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment