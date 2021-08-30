Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences in September 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi management will participate in five upcoming conferences in September 2021:

  • Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 is being held on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury is scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Needham 2nd Virtual Cannabis Conference is being held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:45 a.m. ET and host small group and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the Company’s fireside chat.

  • The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference is being held virtually and in New York on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Olivier Blechner, EVP of Business Development is scheduled to host a workshop that day on “Ask Jushi Anything About Their Consolidation Strategy”. For more information about The Cannabis Society’s MSO Growth and Consolidation Conference, please click here.

  • BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference is being held virtually on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder and Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relations & Treasury are scheduled to host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

  • Extraction Expo 2021 is being held September 30 – October 1, 2021 at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport located at 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. Kim Eastman, Vice President of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Down to the Last Drop: Extraction Yields and the Factors that Influence Them on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room A. Also, Brian Kwaramba, Director of Manufacturing is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, “Who Controls the Thermostat?: Temperature Control in Extraction and Product Refinement” on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. PT in Panel Room B. For more information about the Extraction Expo 2021, please click here.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNjQ5NiM0Mzc4NzkxIzIxOTUzODU=
Jushi-Holding.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment