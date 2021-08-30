Shoals Technologies Group Collaborates with EY for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shoals Technologies Group Collaborates with EY for Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

EV charging BOS solutions to deliver 20%–30% reduction in installation costs

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals or the Company) ( SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will collaborate with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for Shoals’ electric vehicle (EV) charging systems solutions. Shoals launched four EV charging product offerings, which are expected to reduce installation costs by 20%–30% compared with conventional solutions.

Electrification in mobility is gathering pace, demanding the reinvention of strategies, operating models and supply chains. Spending on EV charging stations is forecasted to quadruple from $300 million to $1.2 billion by 2023. For the EV charging market to expand and meet customer demand, deployment must become more efficient and less costly. EV BOS components and installation are nearly half the cost of EV charging infrastructure deployment. Shoals’ EV solutions deliver much-needed EV BOS innovation and value by reducing installation cost, lowering material cost and requiring significantly less time on-site during deployment.

The relationship leverages EY US teams’ experience in economic modeling and operational plan development with Shoals’ innovative EV solution offering for broad system deployments. The two companies will collaborate on methods to optimize deployment time and capital efficiency.

“As infrastructure is electrified and supply chains are reimagined, the challenges are too big for one sector or one company to solve alone. Only through collaboration can organizations thrive in the emerging e-mobility ecosystem, win customers, and drive returns while advancing sustainability in transport. This joint effort provides value to the market by leveraging the deep e-mobility and economical experience of EY US teams with the innovative cost-reducing offerings from Shoals,” said Jeff Tolnar, Senior Vice President of EV Solutions for Shoals Technologies Group. “We are thrilled to work with a company of the caliber of EY US in such an important market and expect that the abilities of the two companies will make a powerful combination for our customers.”

“EY US and Shoals both recognize the enormous opportunity within the EV infrastructure market and that cost of deployment is a major hurdle for the ROI of deployed charging stations,” said Steve Patton, EY Americas Mobility Sector Leader. “Our client base is expecting more cost-effective solutions to meet their EV infrastructure needs. We feel that Shoals’ EV solutions are unique and will improve the capital efficiency of our customers as they deploy charging systems.”

The companies anticipate that through collaboration they can optimize the EV-related investments that are part of the Federal Government’s proposed infrastructure plan, which includes a significant investment in EV charging infrastructure. “Together with EY, Shoals will help charge point operators to improve their ROI, increase capital efficiency and drive more pervasive deployment of charging stations,” said Jason Whitaker, CEO of Shoals Technologies Group. “In other words, leverage funding from the infrastructure bill to deploy more charging stations, more economically.”

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the initial public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in the Company's registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy.

EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

Contacts:

Investors:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 615-323-9836

Media:
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMxNTk5NyM0Mzc3Mzc5IzIyMDY1MjU=
Shoals-Technologies-Group.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment