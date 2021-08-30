ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-Aug-21 57,472 679.69 39,063,022.99 24-Aug-21 56,804 687.68 39,063,156.49 25-Aug-21 56,736 688.50 39,062,650.90 26-Aug-21 57,037 684.87 39,062,810.41 27-Aug-21 56,062 696.78 39,062,796.27

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).