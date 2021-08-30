Logo
Solaris Appoints Sunny Lowe as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sunny Lowe as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2021.

Ms. Lowe brings over 20 years of capital markets, finance, and international accounting, tax and risk management experience. In her most recent role with an Ecuador-focused exploration and development company, Ms. Lowe went beyond the traditional duties of her role as Chief Financial Officer to become a driving force in the completion of a feasibility study, engagement with Ecuadorian government to advance project permitting, and negotiation of an Investor Protection Agreement and Exploitation Agreement, that contributed to the company's successful acquisition by an intermediate producer.

Prior to this, Ms. Lowe was Vice President, Finance for a senior precious metal producer for two years and Vice President, Internal Audit & Enterprise Risk Management for almost four years. Ms. Lowe also spent eight years at a senior base metals producer where she held leadership roles of increasing responsibility across functions including Enterprise Risk Management, Global Taxation and Compliance, and Business Systems and Controls.

Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Sunny to our team. Her fluency in multiple languages, recent experience and relationships in Ecuador are all directly relevant to our activities and plans for the Company and the Warintza project. We thank Linda Chang for her continued commitment through this transition and for her contributions to the Company."

Ms. Lowe is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University. She currently sits on the Board of Directors of EMX Royalty Corporation.

On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"
President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). This statement includes the appointment of Ms. Sunny Lowe as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statement and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statement. Furthermore, the forward-looking statement contained in this news release was made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of this forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

favicon.png?sn=VA89229&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solaris-appoints-sunny-lowe-as-chief-financial-officer-301364848.html

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.

