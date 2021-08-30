Pop-Tarts® Launches Limited-Edition Día de Muertos Box Inspired By Cultural Tradition

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Día de Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, Pop-Tarts is releasing a limited-edition box, including nine all-new Printed-Fun designs. The Pop-Tarts Día de Muertos box and Printed-Fun designs were created in partnership with Pop-Tarts and Kellogg's HOLA Latino Business Employee Resource Group, to respect the tradition of this celebration, which originated in Mexico and honors the life of loved ones who have passed.

The Pop-Tarts Día de Muertos limited-edition box will be on shelves beginning in September at retailers nationwide in variations of the following pastry designs:

Papel Picado , a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue paper.

, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of colorful tissue paper. Calaveras de Azúcar , the celebrated sugar skulls.

, the celebrated sugar skulls. Flor de Cempasúchil , the iconic marigold flower.

, the iconic marigold flower. Veladora , the Mexican religious candle.

, the Mexican religious candle. Alebrijes, the brightly colored Mexican folk sculptures featuring fantastical and mythical creatures.

The festive Día de Muertos Printed-Fun designs appears atop the Frosted Chocolatey Churro flavor, which was inspired by the soft, irresistible pastry and features rich chocolatey cinnamon flavored filling and tender pastry crust.

This limited-edition collection is one of many opportunities to recognize and appreciate the contributions of the vibrant U.S. Latinx community.

As part of its overall celebration of the arts, Pop-Tarts is proud to partner with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), the nation's premier nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting, connecting and cultivating the next generation of Latino arts and cultures. As part of this commitment, Pop-Tarts will be providing grants to four Latinx arts organizations serving youth and their communities in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas and Houston. Pop-Tarts is making these awards in the spirit of Día de Muertos, honoring those who have passed yet continue to inspire us today.

"Día de Muertos is an indigenous practice of remembrance in communities across the Americas that many hold incredibly dear. This living tradition has inspired artists, communities and cultures for thousands of years," explains María López de León, President and CEO of NALAC. "We are pleased that Pop-Tarts is engaged in helping us enrich knowledge to fuel understanding, creativity and passion."

To learn more about NALAC and its continued efforts to stabilize and revitalize the U.S. Latino arts and cultural community, visit https://www.nalac.org. Stay tuned on NALAC and Pop-Tarts social channels to learn more about grant recipients.

