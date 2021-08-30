Wondershare Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS): Recover and Keep Passwords in One Place

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wondershare Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS): Recover and Keep Passwords in One Place

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Dr.Fone Toolkit for iOS now includes a new password manager that helps recover device login credentials

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technologies today announced the launch of Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS), a one-stop solution for iOS users to retrieve their forgotten online credentials. The new module extends the capabilities of Wondershare Dr.Fone, a desktop program designed to keep iOS devices working at 100%.

wondershare_LOGO.jpg

The new feature helps recover and centralize all the passwords from users' mobile devices to their desktops so they can be imported to other password managers such as Dashlane, LastPass, and Google Chrome.

"We're excited about this new feature because it brings an essential element to mobile functionality," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare Dr.Fone. "It helps users recover all of their forgotten passwords pertaining to their online footprint."

The Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS) module in the Dr.Fone Toolkit for iOS scans users' devices and recovers different categories of passwords:

  • Apple ID accounts — Managing multiple Apple IDs can get confusing. This feature brings them together in one place.
  • Email accounts – Access email accounts on any platforms
  • Credit card information — Keep them secure and retrievable at all times
  • Recover passwords for websites and apps
  • Recover WiFi passwords from past logins
  • Recover Screen Time passcode

Never lose any password with the powerful Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS). Forgot WiFi password? No problem. The program recovers passwords for all WiFi networks that the phone has connected to in the past.

Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS) is available starting from $14.99 a month for up to 5 mobile devices. To save more money, users can opt for a 1-year license at $24.99 or a lifetime license at $39.99.

For more information about the new product feature, please visit this page, or follow us onYouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.
www.wondershare.com

Media Contact
Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN89744&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-drfone---password-manager-ios-recover-and-keep-passwords-in-one-place-301365077.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN89744&Transmission_Id=202108300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN89744&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment