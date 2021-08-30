Wondershare Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS): Recover and Keep Passwords in One Place

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare Technologies today announced the launch of Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS) , a one-stop solution for iOS users to retrieve their forgotten online credentials. The new module extends the capabilities of Wondershare Dr.Fone, a desktop program designed to keep iOS devices working at 100%.

The new feature helps recover and centralize all the passwords from users' mobile devices to their desktops so they can be imported to other password managers such as Dashlane, LastPass, and Google Chrome.

"We're excited about this new feature because it brings an essential element to mobile functionality," said Allyn Liu, Product Director of Wondershare Dr.Fone. "It helps users recover all of their forgotten passwords pertaining to their online footprint."

The Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS) module in the Dr.Fone Toolkit for iOS scans users' devices and recovers different categories of passwords:

Apple ID accounts — Managing multiple Apple IDs can get confusing. This feature brings them together in one place.

Email accounts – Access email accounts on any platforms

Credit card information — Keep them secure and retrievable at all times

Recover passwords for websites and apps

Recover WiFi passwords from past logins

Recover Screen Time passcode

Never lose any password with the powerful Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS). Forgot WiFi password ? No problem. The program recovers passwords for all WiFi networks that the phone has connected to in the past.

Dr.Fone - Password Manager (iOS) is available starting from $14.99 a month for up to 5 mobile devices. To save more money, users can opt for a 1-year license at $24.99 or a lifetime license at $39.99.

For more information about the new product feature, please visit this page , or follow us on YouTube , Facebook and Twitter .

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world.

www.wondershare.com

Media Contact

Ellen Cheng

Wondershare

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-drfone---password-manager-ios-recover-and-keep-passwords-in-one-place-301365077.html

SOURCE Wondershare