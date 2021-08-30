Oracle Named a Leader for Third Successive Time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oracle Named a Leader for Third Successive Time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP recognized with the highest "Ability To Execute" and furthest right "Completeness Of Vision" positioning

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named as a Leader for the third successive time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This Magic Quadrant, which evaluated ten providers, "reflects Gartner's definition of 'composable ERP'. This strategy delivers a core of composable applications and, as a service, software platforms that are highly configurable, interoperable, and flexible, in order to adapt to future modern technology." Oracle was positioned highest on the "ability to execute" and furthest on the "completeness of vision" axes. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute their vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market, and are growing their revenue and market shares. In the cloud ERP suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals with organizations of different sizes. They have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have proof of multiple, successful deployments by customers. Their system integrator partners frequently use their offerings to support business transformation initiatives."

"We continue to see Oracle Cloud ERP set the standard and be both the driver and defining factor in our customer's success in adapting to a dynamic business environment," said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Through it all, Oracle has remained laser focused on our customer-centric mission and continued to deliver the quarterly innovations our customers have come to expect. Gartner's Leader positioning for Oracle Cloud ERP is an honor we share with our customers."

Innovation is at the heart of Oracle Cloud ERP, with a vision driving towards touchless operations, continuous forecasting, and an enhanced conversational experience. Oracle's machine learning and artificial intelligence investments in each update are designed to enable CFO's and their finance and operations teams to shift to a strategic mindset by enhancing the user experience, increasing efficiency and improving agility to better respond to shifting market conditions and capitalize on new business opportunities.

More than 8,000 organizations across all industries and geographies rely on Oracle Cloud ERP to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. It is a self-updating platform that constantly provides customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance and performance management applications. Oracle was recently named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises1" for the fifth straight year. Additionally, Oracle was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions2, as well as a Leader in the 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions3" for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, Robert Anderson, 10 May 2021
2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, 11 March 2021
3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Greg Leiter, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, 6 October 2020

favicon.png?sn=AQ89339&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-for-third-successive-time-in-the-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-erp-for-product-centric-enterprises-301364725.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ89339&Transmission_Id=202108300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ89339&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment