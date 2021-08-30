PNC Bank Announces Minimum Pay Rate Increase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PNC Bank Announces Minimum Pay Rate Increase

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Minimum Hourly Rate Jumps to $18.00

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced that it will bring its minimum pay rate from $15 to $18 per hour, beginning Nov. 22, 2021. This represents a 20% increase from the bank's current $15 minimum rate and is more than double the national minimum wage of $7.25.

The minimum pay rate increase will impact both PNC employees in legacy markets and BBVA USA employees converting to PNC in October. The company's decision to proactively boost its pay rate is intended to enhance employees' financial wellness; help PNC attract and retain the best talent; and ultimately strengthen the bank's competitive position in the marketplace.

"Our employees are our most precious resource, and by investing in them, we invest in our future," said Vicki Henn, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for PNC. "PNC's success is dependent on the well-being of our employees, so it's critical that we continue to offer a total rewards package that includes competitive benefits and pay, reflecting our long-term commitment to their well-being."

PNC's minimum pay rate increase further positions the company among the most competitive employers in the country. Upon the conversion of BBVA USA, PNC will be the fifth largest U.S. bank, with more than $554 billion in assets and a presence in 48 of the largest U.S. markets.

"This isn't just a responsible move for the bank," said William S. Demchak, PNC's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "This increase allows us to make a positive difference, leveraging the power of our resources to help all move forward financially. Attracting and retaining highly-engaged employees is critical to our continued growth and, in turn, creates a fantastic experience for our customers and the communities we serve."

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
[email protected]

PNC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE88745&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-announces-minimum-pay-rate-increase-301364379.html

SOURCE PNC Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE88745&Transmission_Id=202108300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE88745&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment