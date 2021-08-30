Axalta Announces Board Changes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Axalta Announces Board Changes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Director Bill Cook Assumes Chair Role, Mark Garrett Steps Down

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that Mark Garrett has stepped down as a member and Chair of its Board of Directors, effective August 26, 2021, due to his increasing professional commitments in Europe. The Board has appointed William M. Cook as its new Chair, effective upon Mr. Garrett's resignation.

Axalta_Logo.jpg

"It has been an honor to serve as a member of Axalta's Board of Directors for the past 5 years, and the Chair for the past two years," said Mr. Garrett. "Axalta's future is bright, and I look forward to seeing Robert and the team lead the company to even greater heights."

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his Board service and his leadership over the past two years," said Mr. Cook. "I am excited to assume the role of Chair as Axalta continues to deliver value to our stakeholders."

"I have greatly appreciated Mark's leadership and partnership and wish him much continued success," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "I am delighted to have Bill as Axalta's new Chair. Bill's significant experience as a CEO and in other executive roles at an industrial manufacturing business, as well as his public company board experience, have provided tremendous value to the Board and will continue to serve Axalta well as we pursue our ambitious growth and innovation goals."

Mr. Cook joined Axalta's Board in 2019. He previously served as Executive Chairman of Donaldson Company, Inc. until 2016, and prior to that served as Chairman, CEO and President of Donaldson for more than ten years. During his 35-year career at Donaldson, Mr. Cook held various roles of increasing responsibility, including Senior Vice President, International, Chief Financial Officer, and Senior Vice President, Commercial and Industrial. Mr. Cook also brings to the Board strong public company board experience. He serves on the Boards of Directors of IDEX Corporation and Neenah, Inc., and, previously, served on the Board of Directors of Valspar Corporation. On August 23, 2021, Mr. Cook was named Public Company Director of the Year by the National Association of Corporate Directors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Investor Contact

Christopher Mecray

+1 215 255 7970

[email protected]

Media Contact

Michael Lane

+1 610 358 6388

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH89485&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-announces-board-changes-301364802.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH89485&Transmission_Id=202108300800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH89485&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment