Save Foods Appoints Dariela Farcas as PR & IR Director

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Communications Expert Will Be Responsible For all Corporate Communications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods ( SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has appointed Dariela Farcas as Director of Public Relations and Investor Relations.

In this role, Dariela will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor and public relations programs, providing the investment community and other stakeholders with an accurate presentation of Save Foods’ products, growth strategy, business performance and market outlook.

David Palach, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented on the appointment, “I am so pleased that Dariela has agreed to join our team as Director of PR & IR .As a newly listed Nasdaq company, it is critical that we continue to provide clear and consistent information to all of our stakeholders, investors, customers, the financial markets, the media and the general public. Dariela’s experience in strategic planning and brand development, as well as her ability to communicate in English, Spanish and Hebrew, will be a major asset for the Company as we work to build market awareness with a broader audience.”

Ms. Farcas added, "I am very excited to be a part of Save Foods, the work they do is so important. A safe and nutritious food supply is critical to our ability to feed the growing world population, but it’s also imperative that we do so in a cost effective and sustainable way, so we don’t continue to negatively impact the environment.”

“Save Foods’ products not only address these concerns from field to table, but they do it efficiently and without a trace of toxic residue. I look forward to contributing all of my skills, experience and as we work to communicate these qualities across all media platforms and channels,” Ms. Farcas concluded.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Farcas’ experience included serving as a content manager at a digital advertising agency, brand manager for a clothing retailer and strategic planning analyst intern at BBDO. She earned her Bachelor of Social Communications and Advertising from the Pontificia Universidad Católica in Santiago, Chile.

About Save Foods

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agrifoodtech industry: food waste & loss and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product. For more information visit our website at https://savefoods.co/, the content of which is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements in this press release when we discuss the material and positive effect Ms. Farcas’s appointment will have on our business and operations, our ability to effectively maximize Farcas’s skills and contributions, and Ms. Farcas’s ability to successfully communicate with the market and Save Foods’ stockholders. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and the satisfaction of all conditions to, and the closing of, the offering, as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Save Foods’ annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

David Palach, CEO | [email protected]

