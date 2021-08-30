Cooper University Health Care and Nuance Communications Announce Strategic Collaboration and Expansion of Dragon Ambient eXperience

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass. and CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) and Cooper University Health Care (Cooper) today announced a strategic collaboration to expand Cooper's deployment of the Nuance® Dragon Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™) ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution to 475 physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs). The collaboration builds on the success of Cooper's initial Nuance DAX deployment to enhance patient experiences, expand access to care, and advance care quality through a renewed focus on physician-patient conversation and clinical documentation improvement.

Based in Camden, New Jersey, Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system attending more than 1.6 million patient visits per year. After first deploying the Nuance ambient clinical intelligence system in early 2021 to clinicians at three ambulatory care centers in orthopedics and primary care, Cooper will expand its use of Nuance DAX to physicians and APPs in approximately 90 locations in more than 20 additional specialties. Cooper physicians found Nuance DAX helped them to have better interactions with their patients by freeing them from documenting notes during visits. In addition to improving patient interactions, the time saved could allow physicians and APPs to increase the number of patients they are able to see each clinic day.

"As a leading academic health system, we are always looking for ways that technological innovations can assist and empower our physicians to deliver quality care more effectively," said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JC, MBE, Co-President and CEO of Cooper University Health Care. "We see the AI-powered DAX system as a valuable tool to strengthen the provider-patient relationship as well as the overall health care experience for patients and physicians."

"Cooper University Health Care is at the forefront of a growing number of healthcare organizations embracing the multiple benefits of Nuance conversational AI and ambient clinical intelligence," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nuance Healthcare. "Nuance DAX directly addresses the clinical and cost challenges that health systems face today, places the patient front and center, and helps restore the joy of practicing medicine to physicians by reducing the clinical documentation burden."

The Nuance DAX solution revolutionizes physician-patient experiences by securely capturing and contextualizing physician-patient conversations during virtual and in-person exams with clinical documentation that writes itself™. After using Nuance DAX, 79 percent of physicians state that it has improved documentation quality and 70 percent of physicians have reported reductions in feelings of burnout and fatigue. Additionally, 83 percent of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational and 81 percent of patients say their physician is more focused during visits.

"Nuance DAX is geared towards transforming the way our Physicians and APPs complete their documentation. With its diarized speech recognition and highly accurate note output, our clinicians will be able to improve the quality of their notes while simultaneously reducing both documentation and pajama time," said Snehal Gandhi, MD, Vice President, Medical Informatics and Care Delivery Innovation at Cooper.

"Nuance DAX represents advanced technology that will allow health care providers to spend more focused time on their expertise of treating for their patients rather than documentation," added Dustin Hufford, SVP and Chief Information Officer at Cooper.

The expansion also builds upon Cooper's existing usage of Dragon® Medical One, Dragon Medical embedded and Dragon Medical Virtual Assistant capabilities running in Epic Haiku/Canto, and the Nuance PowerScribe 360 radiology reporting platform. Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon® Medical, already trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, with the latest AI-powered advancements to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam room environment.

To learn more about Nuance DAX, please visit https://www.nuance.com/ambient, or watch the Nuance DAX explainer video here. To watch a new demo of Nuance DAX that showcases an enhanced physician-patient, primary care encounter, please register here.

To learn more about Cooper's experience with Nuance DAX, you can email [email protected].

About Cooper University Health Care

Cooper University Health Care is a leading academic health system with more 8,500 employees and more than 800 employed physicians. Cooper University Hospital is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in South Jersey and the busiest in the region. Annually, nearly two million patients are served at Cooper's 635-bed flagship hospital, outpatient surgery center, three urgent care centers, and more than 105 ambulatory offices throughout the community. The Cooper Health Sciences campus is home to Cooper University Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper, and Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. Visit CooperHealth.org to learn more.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

