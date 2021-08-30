ATTN COLUMBUS PARENTS: Wendy's Unveils Tasty Back-to-School Breakfast Deals to Help You Reclaim Your Mornings

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Columbus parents, listen up! Ohio is home to your very favorite red head—aka Wendy's®—and the brand is stepping up in a big, bold, breakfast way just in time for the school year. That's right, to help Ohio parents and teachers get in the back-to-school groove, Wendy's is launching a duo of delicious deals to combat the morning madness:

One Million Dollar Back-To-School Breakfast Giveaway*: Ohio-based Wendy's restaurants are giving away "breakfast for a school year" to parents and teachers in central/southern Ohio with its $1MM Back-to-School Breakfast Giveaway*. No, this isn't a dream! Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding over 3,500 free breakfast combo meals to radio listeners, valued at over ONE MILLION dollars' worth of delicious morning meals*.

Ohio-based Wendy's restaurants are giving away to parents and teachers in central/southern Ohio with its $1MM Back-to-School Breakfast Giveaway*. No, this isn't a dream! Hosted across fan-favorite radio stations, Wendy's is awarding over 3,500 free breakfast combo meals to radio listeners, valued at over dollars' worth of delicious morning meals*. $1.99 Breakfast Croissants:Now through October, parents can snag Wendy's Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon Egg & Swiss Croissants for just $1.99 each**. Simply order in-restaurant, via drive-thru or via mobile order to secure this craveable deal.

WHERE & WHEN:

Parents, teachers, faculty members and the Columbus community alike can take advantage of the back-to-school breakfast giveaway by tuning into their local radio station or checking their station's website until September 12. Take a few extra minutes for yourself in the morning and let Wendy's breakfast carry you through those first few back-to-school weeks. Check out your favorite local radio station for more details.

And while you're waiting to find out if you're one of the lucky thousands of winners, head to your local Wendy's for a delicious $1.99 Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon Egg & Swiss Croissant** from now through the end of October. Now that's something to get the kids excited for!

WHY:

Back-to-school means one thing: new routines, rushed mornings and very little time for the most important meal of the day. A recent back-to-school survey*** of Ohio-based parents found:

Morning Mayhem: School Day mornings are the most hectic time with their children*** according to 80% of Ohio parents.

School Day mornings are the with their children*** according to 80% of parents. More Time, Please: Four out of five Ohio -based parents say that they wish they had more time in the morning as school starts.

Four out of five -based parents say that they wish they had more time in the morning as school starts. Back-to-School Mode: Activated: Despite the chaos that comes with the school year, more than 80% of Ohio parents are just as excited for back to school as they are for Halloween and vacation plans.

And that's where Wendy's comes in. It's simple math: let Wendy's make your breakfast to give you more time in the morning + affordable breakfast before school = a happier Wendy's hometown. Problem solved. (shoutout to teachers!)

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef****, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Free Breakfast for a year consists of 42 Free Breakfast Combo Meals

**Limited time only. U.S. price and participation may vary. Excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant. Not valid in combo. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

***Ketchum Analytics partnered with third-party vendor, Savanta, to survey 500 nationally representative Parents who live in Ohio and have children in school (K-12th grade). The survey was fielded between August 2 and August 6, 2021, at the 95% confidence level and with a margin of error of ±/-4%.

****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attn-columbus-parents-wendys-unveils-tasty-back-to-school-breakfast-deals-to-help-you-reclaim-your-mornings-301365095.html

SOURCE The Wendy's Company