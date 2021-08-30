Kia America Announces 2022 Niro EV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kia America Announces 2022 Niro EV

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Niro EV arrives wearing new Kia badging on the front grille, the tailgate, steering wheel hub and wheel center caps. Niro EV continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 239 miles of range1 on a single charge and remains eligible for the $7,500 Federal tax credit along with any applicable state and local incentives, depending on location of purchase.2

17793_2022_Niro_EV.jpg

For the new model year, the 10.25-inch touchscreen becomes standard. Navigation3, UVO link and Sirius XM4 satellite radio along with the premium Harmon/Kardon5 sound system are bundled into the touchscreen.

Trim Levels/Pricing – MSRP6 (excludes $1,175 destination)

  • EX:
  • EX Premium:

$39,990

$44,650

Powertrain:


  • 64 kWh battery and 201-horsepower electric motor

Range1:

  • EPA-estimated All Electric Range:

239 miles

Fuel Economy. MPGe7: (city/highway/combined):

  • MPGe:

105 (Combined)

DriveWise Features8:

  • Forward Collision Warning
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance-Assist (FCA-Ped & Cycle) with camera and radar (car,
    pedestrian and cyclist detection)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Blindspot Collision Warning (BCW) with Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Lane Following Assist (LFA)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go (SCC w/S&G)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control - Curve with Stop and Go (NSCC-C)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • High Beam Assist (HBA)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Driver Attention Warning (DAW) with Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
    • Std: EX, EX Premium
  • Parking Distance Warning – Reverse
    • Std: EX Premium

Dimensions:

  • Overall Length:

172.2 in.

  • Overall Width:

71.1 in.

  • Overall Height:

61.8 in. (with standard roof rails)

  • Wheelbase:

106.3 in.

  • Cargo Capacity:

18.5 cu.-ft. (rear seats upright, with luggage under tray)

53.0 cu.-ft. (rear seats folded, with luggage under tray)

99.6 cu.-ft. (passenger volume)

  • Curb Weight, min:

3,854 lbs. (no options)

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

*The Telluride, Sorento and K5 are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.
2 These incentives are offered by third parties and are subject to change without notice. Actual tax savings may vary and depend on your tax situation. Check with a tax professional and government agencies for eligibility and other details.
3 Distracted driving can result in a loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation. Navigation is for information purposes only, and Kia America, Inc. does not make any warranties about the accuracy of the information.
4 SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc.
5 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.
6 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.
7 EPA-estimated MPG equivalent on a full battery charge. Actual MPGe will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on MPGe, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.
8 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. These features are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA89344&sd=2021-08-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-announces-2022-niro-ev-301364729.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA89344&Transmission_Id=202108300900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA89344&DateId=20210830
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment