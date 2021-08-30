New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Julie Signorille-Browne as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer

PR Newswire

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of Julie Signorille-Browne as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Signorille-Browne will join the Company on September 7, 2021 and comes to New York Community with more than 30-years of experience in bank operations, digital banking, process improvement, and M&A integration.

Her banking career has been spent at several large regional banks, including Key Bank and First Niagara Bank (which was acquired by Key Bank in 2016). More recently, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the consumer bank at Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG), where she was responsible for consumer banking operations. At Citizens, she was instrumental in leading their digital transformation across various functions within the consumer bank, including the launch of a new digital bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas R. Cangemi stated, "As we continue to focus on completing our merger with Flagstar and rounding out our executive leadership team, I am pleased to have someone with the experience and caliber that Julie has, join our Company. She has a proven track record at several large regional banks and the skill set and depth of knowledge which will complement the rest of our team. She will also work closely with our Chief Digital and BaaS Officer to implement our strategic priorities and initiatives across the organization."

Ms. Signorille-Browne will report directly to Barbara Tosi-Renna, who currently serves as Executive Vice President and Assistant Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Signorille-Browne commented, "I am proud and honored for this opportunity to work for an organization such as New York Community. I am very much looking forward to working with their team and contributing to the growth and success of the Company."

Mr. Cangemi added, "Julie will also be instrumental in the integration efforts once the merger with Flagstar closes, as well as implementing process improvements in her respective areas of responsibility."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At June 30, 2021, the Company reported assets of $57.5 billion, loans of $43.6 billion, deposits of $34.2 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.9 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 236 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

On April 26, 2021, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. The transaction was approved by both sets of shareholders on August 4, 2021 and is expected to close during the fourth quarter, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Upon closing, the combined company will have $85 billion in total assets, operate nearly 400 traditional branches across nine states, and 86 retail lending offices across a 28 state footprint. It will also have significant scale in several lines of business, including residential lending, mortgage servicing, mortgage warehouse, and multi-family lending.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to NYCB's beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations regarding NYCB's ability to achieve its financial and other strategic goals, including those related to the pending merger with Flagstar Bancorp.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time.

Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; NYCB does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of NYCB. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include the following: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of any of the parties to the pending merger to terminate the definitive merger agreement among NYCB, 615 Corp. and Flagstar; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NYCB or Flagstar; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closings are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the possibility that NYCB may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in or as a result of the proposed transaction within the expected timeframe or at all; revenues following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of NYCB's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the "Risk Factors" section in NYCB's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, and in other reports NYCB files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at http://www.sec.gov and in the "SEC Filings" section of NYCB's website, https://ir.mynycb.com, under the heading "Financial Information."

Investor/Media Contact: Salvatore J. DiMartino

(516) 683-4286

