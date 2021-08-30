Tennis Great James Blake Joins BetRivers As Brand Ambassador

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of James Blake, whose career-high singles ranking was World No. 4, to an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com.

Blake, a native of New York and later Fairfield, Connecticut, was known for his speed and powerful, flat forehand, won ten singles and seven doubles titles during his illustrious 14-year professional career (1999-2013). After defeating then no. 1-ranked Roger Federer, he placed fourth at the 2008 Olympics. Blake was part of the 2007 victorious U.S. Davis Cup team and also played in the quarterfinals of the New York open in both 2005 and 2006.

He now joins the winning team of RSI, one of the fastest-growing publicly traded online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, as part of the BetRivers.com "Bet with a Winner" campaign. As an RSI brand ambassador and exclusive sports betting endorser, Blake will be engaged in great upcoming promotions and events on BetRivers platforms.

"RSI is proud to partner with a tennis great, a New York Times best selling author, and the 2008 recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian of the Year award," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. "When we add someone of the caliber of James Blake, a respected and authentic voice in the sport of tennis, to our roster of professional sports ambassadors, it shows our commitment to offer bettors the best in sports betting insights and analysis."

Starting with the U.S. Open, which commences today, Blake will provide his experienced perspective with BetRivers users on @BetRivers social media, additional digital and traditional media platforms.

"This year's U.S. Open will be especially exciting as I can't wait to offer my analysis to BetRivers bettors," said James Blake. "RSI expressed to me how important it is for them to develop honest and transparent relationships with their players and I look forward to sharing my experience to assist tennis fans in making intelligent and informed betting decisions."

Blake is also currently a contributing analyst for the Tennis Channel and Tennis on ESPN and has done commentary for CNN and NBC. His memoir, Breaking Back: How I Lost Everything and Won Back My Life, was a New York Times Best Seller.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with James Blake, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennis-great-james-blake-joins-betrivers-as-brand-ambassador-301365029.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive